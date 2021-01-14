NEW LONDON — Geoff Kaufman, a Westerly-based musician who has been a mainstay at Friday Night Folk, the superb music series that has been adding beauty and meaning to the lives of local music-lovers since 1989, will present a virtual concert this week that will also serve as a fundraiser.
Half the proceeds of the concert will be donated to the New London Community Meal Center and the Greater Boston Food Bank.
Kauffman, "known for sharing music that spurs listeners to care for both the earth and one another," according to the Friday Night Folk website, will be joined by Dean Stevens, "a formidable creator and interpreter of songs in both English and Spanish," and the pair will play their music live on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The virtual concert is being presented by an organization that "joyfully supports social and environmental justice by bringing live traditional, contemporary and multicultural folk music to the larger community in a welcoming and accessible performance space."
Kauffman, according to Friday Night Folk, has been leading his audiences "to find truth, humor, and beauty in folk music for the last 30 years," while Stevens "explores social topics, sketches people and places, and celebrates the Earth."
Born and raised in Costa Rica, Stevens has absorbed the musical influences of the region, and his "expressive voice complements his intricate guitar work." When he's not performing, "he's often working on behalf of refugees rebuilding communities in El Salvador."
Friday Night Folk concerts began in 1989 at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Congregation in New London, bringing quality folk music and performers to southeastern Connecticut. Through the years, folk music fans from all over New England have enjoyed artists such as Richard Shindell, Red Molly, John Gorka, Sarah Lee Guthrie and Johnny Irion, David Mallett, Patty Larkin, Geoff Kaufman, Utah Philips, Cheryl Wheeler, Gordon Bok, Bill Staines, Bill Morrissey, Vance Gilbert, Aztec Two-Step,Voco, Ida Red, Work o’ the Weavers, The Burns Sisters, and emma’s revolution.
The next concert will be on Feb. 19 with Atwater Donnelly.
Ticket cost is a suggested donation of $15-30 per household. Links will be mailed on the day of the concert. For more information, visit fridaynightfolk.org.
