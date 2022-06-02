STONINGTON — Members of the Stonington Garden Club are preparing for Gardens by the Sea, their popular triennial event, which is is expected to attract thousands of visitors. Twice postponed due to COVID concerns, this year's walking tour of rarely-seen private gardens in Stonington Borough is all the more enticing, organizers say.
“We are so excited to welcome visitors once again to experience the seaside beauty of Stonington’s gardens,” said Deborah Dodds, president of the Stonington Garden Club. “The funds we raise during the tour directly support our community projects, scholarships, and grant program for the next three years. We are tremendously grateful to all who support Gardens by the Sea,” she added.
Visitors will be able to explore eight residential gardens, plus the COMO Children’s Learning Garden, the club’s primary community project featuring regenerative gardening techniques. Many of the gardens are new to Gardens by the Sea, and those that were on previous tours have been completely transformed with new plantings and hardscape features. Detailed landscape plans will be available in each garden, and labels will identify plantings. Knowledgeable garden club members will also be on hand to answer questions. All gardens are within walking distance, and free parking in the Borough will be available.
Other tour features include “Artists in the Borough,” a showcase of juried New England “plein air” artists who will be painting in selected gardens. Their work will be available for purchase at the "Artists in the Borough Pop-Up Gallery," which will be open to the public June 10 and 11, from 10 a.m., to 5 p.m., at La Grua Center. In addition, a tented "Marketplace" with 26 vendors will be located on Wadawanuck Square offering clothing, jewelry, gift items and home décor. Four community partners will also be on hand to answer gardening questions, and actors from Mystic Paper Beasts will perform with music, poetry, masks and costumes.
A special preview party will be held on Thursday, June 9, at 6 p.m. at La Grua Center. The “secret” gardens on the tour will be unveiled, and the tour artists’ works will be on display for sale. Plus, tour ticketholders will receive their tour guidebook, so no waiting in line on tour days. Wine, beer and hors-d’oeuvres will be served. Preview party tickets are $50, and space is limited.
New to this year’s tour will be a visit from celebrity speaker Charlie Nardozzi, a regional, Emmy award-winning garden writer, speaker, radio and television personality, who will speak on both days of the tour at 1 p.m. at the Stonington Harbor Yacht Club. Nardozzi will speak about “The Pollinator Garden” on June 10 and “The Cottage Garden” on June 11. Tickets are $25 each, and space is also limited.
“It truly ‘takes a village’ to put on an event like Gardens by the Sea,” said Laura Metzger, chairwoman of Gardens by the Sea. “Our garden hosts, tour committee, ‘plein air’ artists, club and community volunteers, the town and borough of Stonington, marketplace vendors, and generous advertising sponsors have all come together to make this a ‘must-see’ event.”
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
