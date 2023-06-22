KINGSTON — What might be the best summer road trip in Rhode Island takes place this weekend when 18 private and public gardens, tended by University of Rhode Island Master Gardener volunteers, will open their gates and welcome the public for the 11th Gardening with the Masters Tour, a biennial event.
The go-at-your-own-pace tour will share vegetable and herb gardens, pollinator and rain gardens, unique hardscaping and native plants in all their glory.
This year’s tour will feature a mix of 11 private and seven public gardens, each unique in its own way, and all demonstrating a number of environmentally friendly gardening practices promoted through the URI Master Gardener Program.
Local gardens will include Green Hill Pond Coastal Garden, Kettle Pond Native Plant Gardens and Charlestown Schoolhouse Garden, all in Charlestown, and The Constantly Evolving Garden in Richmond.
All gardens will be open between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day, rain or shine, for Rhode Island’s only statewide garden tour. URI Master Gardeners will greet visitors in all the gardens, ready to answer questions and share science-based horticultural information about best gardening practices.
Foster residents Kathy Jenal and Larry Brown are opening their sprawling property to visitors this year and said, “We volunteered to share our garden because plants are our fascination and we know others are fascinated by them, too.”
Kate Venturini Hardesty of URI’s Cooperative Extension said public gardens have been added to the tour this year to increase their visibility as destinations for anyone interested in learning more about environmentally-friendly gardening. Public gardens open on this year’s tour are: Mount Hope Farm, Bristol; Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Good Gardens, Middletown; Roger Williams Park Produce Donation Garden, Providence; Kettle Pond Native Plant Gardens, Charlestown; Charlestown Schoolhouse Garden, Charlestown; and the URI Campus Gardens, Kingston. These public gardens are tended by URI Master Gardeners; most also produce hundreds of pounds of food each year for local food banks.
Venturini Hardesty said, “The public gardens featured on this years’ tour are all show-stoppers for different reasons, and we want people to visit them and learn from our URI Master Gardener volunteers who lovingly tend them — they are there to teach others about what they’re doing!”
Rhode Island’s manageable size will let participants easily visit many of the private gardens that have opened their doors, in East Greenwich, Warwick, Providence, Newport, Little Compton, Glocester, Foster, Charlestown, South Kingstown and Richmond. Visitors can explore coastal gardens, small-space oases, a secret garden, monarch butterfly habitat, Japanese garden by the sea, and a revitalized 18th-century farm. The university is also opening its gardens for the tour. URI is proud to host nearly 6 acres of botanical collections on its Kingston campus.
The garden tour is hosted by URI Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardener Program, which educates citizens in science-based gardening. Graduates of a 14-week training course and 50-hour internship, numbering more than 800 active volunteers in Rhode Island, serve as grass-roots educators across the state.
Tickets for the tour cost $30 and include admission for one to all the gardens on both tour weekends. Children under 18 are admitted for free. Learn more at web.uri.edu/mastergardener/tour.
Tour proceeds benefit the educational services offered through the URI Master Gardener Program, including the gardening and environmental hotline 401-874-4836, free soil pH testing service, and public presentations.
— Sun staff
