If you're having trouble getting into the Christmas spirit this year, hie thee to the Gamm Theatre in Warwick and catch a performance of "It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" which is onstage through Christmas Eve with a cast so superb — and so much fun — you'll be moved from tears to laughter several times over and will leave with the happy reminder that it is, indeed, a wonderful life.
How can you go wrong when, upon entering the theater, before the play begins, cast members invite you to join them in the singing of Christmas carols? Audience members are also invited to submit hand-written messages which are read aloud during the "commercials" — customized radio jingles — sung beautifully by members of the cast (the Greenwood Credit Union should be forever grateful!).
Staged as if from an actual radio station on Christmas Eve in 1946, the show brings to life the small town of Bedford Falls with the retelling of the classic Frank Capra holiday film that famously featured Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore. Seven actors, each playing a number of different characters, remain together onstage throughout the show, along with a Foley artist (Will Malloy, in his Gamm debut, is very good) who creates real-time (often hilarious) sound effects.
Ah yes, what better way to be reminded of the miracles of this marvelous season than to be immersed in the story of family, loyalty, love and community centered around our hero, George Bailey (Jeff Church), his wife, Mary (Lynsey Ford), Clarence Odbody, the angel (Fred Sullivan Jr.), their children and the entire town of Bedford Falls.
Church makes for a perfect George and plays the part with a wonderful combination of Jimmy Stewart's gosh-golly-gee-shucks-ism and a sweet, genuine sophistication. It is always a treat to watch Church on stage. He is so very, very good at everything he does.
Sullivan, of course, never disappoints. As always, he is the life of the party. In addition to playing the role of our beloved Clarence — the oddster angel who finally gets his wings — he plays mean old Henry F. Potter (with a performance to rival Lionel Barrymore's) and several others. Sullivan simply couldn't be any better.
Ford, who reprises her 2021 roles of Mary and Ma Bailey is excellent, as is Helena Tafuri, who reprises her 2021 roles of Violet Bick, Janie Bailey and others. The awe-inspiring Richard Noble again gives it his all (once again) by playing a number of roles, including Gower, Joseph, a Man At Martini's, Peter Bailey, and Tommy. Phew!
Although the Gamm has staged this show for the last several years (always in delightful fashion), this year brings in a few new players to share in the fun. In addition to Malloy, the Foley Artist, the audience is treated to the marvelous Milly Massey as Announcer and Zuzu Bailey, and the uber-talented Rodney Witherspoon II, fresh from his notable performance in Trinity Rep's "The Inheritance," who plays Harry Bailey, Ernie Bishop and others — and sings!
The limited-run production was adapted from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra and Jo Swerling by Joe Landry and was originally directed by Damon Kiely and remounted by Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella.
This is an updated version to reflect a name change
