Set at a lonely, littered bus stop in a seedy New Jersey town on a cold winter's night — with nothing but a bench and a gray concrete wall for a background along with the occasional honking of horns, rumbling of railroad trains and the screeching of bus brakes — Martyna Majok’s one-act play "Ironbound," now onstage at the Gamm Theatre, initially appears bleak and depressing.
But this quietly powerful play — with one central character — a determined, single mother named Darja (Donnla Hughes gives a touching, poignant, extraordinary performance) — turns out to be a rather triumphant, uplifting — albeit dark — comedy.
Hughes (last seen on the Gamm stage in "A Lie Agreed Upon," where she gave another memorable, superb performance) gives us a Darja who is as tough as she is tender. Darja, the Polish immigrant who cleans houses, does factory work, and deals firmly with the men in her life is a fighter ... a survivor who is determined to find her lost son.
Her son, we learn after a fashion, is a drug addict who may or may not be in Chicago with his father, Maks, Darja's first husband (played exquisitely by Gunnar Manchester, who seems made for this role), a harmonica-playing blues musician and fellow Polish immigrant with a dream.
Manchester, an actor and musician in his final year of MFA training at Brown University/ Trinity Rep, gives a wonderful performance as Maks. Manchester's performance, skill as a musician — and gorgeous voice — are unforgettable.
"Ironbound," which spans more than 20 years of Darja's life, moves back and forth in time, but takes place all on the same set with Hughes' Darja onstage the entire time. Hughes brilliantly manages to maintain the intensity of her character for the 80-plus minutes of the play as she skillfully navigates her existence and interacts with the men in her life. She struts, paces, peels off her coat, zips it back up, pulls off her hat, puts it back on, lies on the bench, argues, bargains, pleads and prays. Hughes is an agile actor and a mighty force.
Darja's main relationship is with Tommy, the letter carrier (Gamm regular Steve Kidd is hilarious with his New Jersey accent, Jets jacket, shorts and persistent pleading), and the play begins with him begging her to get in his car rather than wait for the bus back to the apartment they share.
Their repartee is as heart-breaking as it is funny.
"I need concretes," she tells Tommy.
Speaking of accents, the artistry of dialect coach Candice Brown should be applauded. Tommy's Jersey-speak and Maks' and Darja's Polish-American accents are so authentic and genuine you'll wonder if they're for real.
When Gamm newcomer Rodney Witherspoon II hops on the stage as Vic, the street-wise Jersey teenager who works as a male prostitute but attends Seton Hall prep (and wears the uniform tie to prove it), we're ready for some humor and kindness, and Witherspoon gives us both. His Vic is funny, kind, sweet and generous.
With its four strong performances, Rachel Walshe's sensitive direction and Jessica Hill Kidd's impressive set, the Gamm's "Ironbound," a glimpse into the American immigrant experience, tells a story about a woman on what Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella calls "the often overlooked margins of American life."
Make sure to see this play, but make sure to see it with people who'll want to talk about "Ironbound" and its meaning over and over again ... and about Majok, Tommy, Maks, Vic, and most of all, about Darja. It is, after all, all about Darja.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.