WARWICK — The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (known as "The Gamm" here in Rhode Island) will present the digital premiere of "A Lie Agreed Upon" Friday.
The play, written by Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella, is a brand-new version of Henrik Ibsen’s "An Enemy of the People."
"This play is really a lockdown creation,” said Estrella. "I started work on it in earnest last summer with the hope that it would somehow make it to the stage by year’s end."
The play, he added, "is as timely and relevant a play as I could imagine right now … it’s about a public health disaster, majority/mob rule and the nature and purpose of democracy itself.”
"A Lie Agreed Upon" marks Estrella’s third foray into adapting Ibsen’s work after "A Doll’s House" in 2011, and "Hedda Gabler" in 2014.
"This is the most public of all of Ibsen’s plays,” Estrella explained. "Doll’s House and Hedda use the domestic as a microcosm for the perils of the human condition ... enemy reaches outside the home and takes society head on."
"This new version was evolving draft after draft along with and in response to the tumultuous events of this extraordinary year," he continued, "from the onset of the pandemic through to the chaos surrounding the Capitol insurrection this past January. Ibsen’s masterwork is evergreen but never more timely than right now. This is definitely an Enemy for 2021.”
"A Lie Agreed Upon" is set in Springfield where the future is looking bright. A brand-new hot springs spa and resort is about to open its doors. Hotels and shops are booming in anticipation of a blockbuster tourist season. The spa’s visionary chief medical officer, Dr. Thomas Stockman, has been hailed as a local hero for turning the humdrum town into a must-see destination until he discovers that the springs themselves are poisoned and he insists on doing the "right thing."
Morality meets self-interest, inconvenient truths fight alternative facts, and minority rights clash with majority rule in a powerful, timely interrogation of individual conscience versus the will of the “people.”
Managing Director Amy Gravell said she looks forward to closing out the year with what the Gamm does best.
"The Gamm has built its reputation around two things: Shakespeare, of course, and thought-provoking, challenging works about how we live now," she said. "We just celebrated Shakespeare’s 457th birthday with much fanfare at our annual gala, and now we are so happy to bring you this immediate, up-to-the-minute reworking of Ibsen’s classic for our last (fingers crossed) virtual production ever in this strange Season 36."
"To all our subscribers and patrons who have been patiently waiting for the real thing to return," Gravell continued, "we hope this will whet your appetite and get you excited for a live Season 37 beginning in October.”
The play will be aired live digitally on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and be available through the Gamm’s website (www.gammtheatre.org/lie) for three days following the initial webcast.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
