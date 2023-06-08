WARWICK — "Topdog/Underdog," Suzan-Lori Parks’ darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity will kick off Season 39 at the Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre in September.
Gamm artistic director Tony Estrella said the 2023-24 season includes Pulitzer Prize-winners, Tony Award-winners, landmarks of the American theater, and modern plays that have made waves in the theater world.
The new season will include Martin McDonagh's "Hangmen," Edward Albee's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf," Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" and John Patrick Shanley's "Doubt: A Parable."
The five-show subscription series, which begins in September and concludes in May, will also include a limited run of the theater’s popular holiday show, "It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," in December.
“Our upcoming season will remind us all of the unique power and sheer delight of live theater," said Estrella. "The combination of theatrical gems and genres spans more than four centuries and speaks to the longevity and vitality of this art form.
"We’ll revisit two of our favorite authors at their comic best and revive three seminal American classics, each one shadowed by a desperate, often futile search for certainty in an unknowable world," he said.
“The season celebrates bona fide modern American classics," Estrella said, "starting with ... 'Topdog/Underdog,' a darkly comic and combustible look into the funhouse mirror of history."
Later in the lineup, he said, "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?," Albee’s "peerless tragicomedy of self-delusion" will explode on the Gamm stage "for the first time since our 1998 production."
"We’ll also mark the 20th anniversary of John Patrick Shanley’s 'Doubt: A Parable,' a dramatic masterpiece that is arguably more relevant in our moralizing age than it was on its off-Broadway debut," he added.
Season 39 is rounded out with classic and contemporary masterpieces that plumb the depths of humanity with humor. Making its Rhode Island premiere, McDonagh’s most recent Broadway smash, "Hangmen," is a darkly laugh-out-loud shocker about the pursuit of justice in an absurdly unjust world.
"Finally," he continued, "we’ll revisit William Shakespeare’s beloved comedy 'Twelfth Night,' about the transformative alchemy of loss and love.”
Season 39 subscription packages are on sale now. Prices range from $185-$315, with discounts for seniors, students, and groups of 10 or more. Subscribers also enjoy first access and $10 off unlimited tickets to "It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play."
Single tickets will be available starting in August. For more information, visit gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.