WARWICK — Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "Sweat," which explores the anxieties of the working class in Middle America, opens Nov. 3 at the the Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre for a three-week run through Nov. 27.
The play, which premiered at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2015, centers around a tight-knit group of friends in blue-collar Reading, Pa., where life is hard but reassuringly predictable. On the factory floor and in the local bar, bonds are forged, drinks are downed, and gossip flows. But when layoffs and picket lines chip away at their trust, friends find themselves pitted against one other in a primal fight for survival. From its slow-burn opening to its electrifying end, Nottage's play confronts race, deindustrialization, and the ever-shrinking middle class with humor and heart.
Rachel Walshe, the theater’s associate artistic director, directs the play, which was described as "a tough yet empathetic portrait of the America that came undone" by The New Yorker, and "a nuanced yet powerful drama that reminds audiences of the stacked deck still facing workers searching for the American Dream" by the Pulitzer Prize board.
""Sweat," said Walshe, "speaks to this moment in American history."
“There are many fault lines in the landscape of American politics," Walshe said. "The collapse of the steel industry and the financial ruin it brought to laboring families across this nation is one that 'Sweat' animates with fearlessness and compassion.
"I am so excited to bring this play to Rhode Island audiences, who I hope see their own humanity, struggles, joys and fights reflected in the lives of the powerful characters in Nottage's masterpiece," Walshe said.
Kym Gomes, who made her Gamm debut in the theater's much-acclaimed "The Rant" in 2015, and has been seen on TV in "Blue Bloods," "FBI" and "Law & Order: SVU," will play the role of Cynthia and joins a cast of newcomers and Gamm favorites. Conor Delaney will play Jason; Jaime José Hernandez will play the role of Oscar; Steve Kidd is Stan; Jermaine L. Pearson is Evan; Jason Quinn is Brucie; Erik Robles is Chris; Kelly Seigh, Jessie; and Casey Seymour Kim is Casey.
In an interview, Nottage said "Sweat" came about when one of her close friends emailed her and told her she was "having a hard time, despite looking so put-together." She said she found inspiration for the play in that theme.
Nottage, a playwright and screenwriter, is the first — and remains the only — woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for drama twice. Her plays have been produced widely in the United States and throughout the world.
