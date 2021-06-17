WARWICK — The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre ("The Gamm,") has announced its plans to reopen for Season 37 with a five-play lineup beginning at the end of September 2021. The season includes an Obie award-winner, a premiere of a late 19th century classic re-invented for our pandemic year, the regional premiere of a contemporary critically acclaimed look at working class America, and the first Shakespeare production in The Gamm’s Warwick home.
“We’ve got four distinctly American stories that do a deep dive into our history and bring us right up to the present day, along with a return to Shakespeare with his most beloved and buoyant comedy, A Midsummer Night’s Dream as we wake up from this revolutionary pandemic year,” said Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella.
“We open Season 37 with 'A Lie Agreed Upon,' a brand-new version of Ibsen’s classic 'An Enemy of the People.'
"It was started last summer and has been through several revisions as life continued to imitate art throughout these past 12 months," said, "We’re offering a sneak-peek on June 11 with a digital, staged reading as we ready the script for our big re-opening."
"It’s at once a political thriller, an environmental exposé and a meditation on the nature and purpose of representative democracy," Estrella added. "Sound familiar?"
"We'll follow that up with an equally powerful look at American civic life with a return to Bedford Falls and the imperishable 'It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,'" Estrella said.
Next up will be Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' "An Octoroon," which has been a couple of years in the offing, Estrella continued.
"We are very excited to finally get it on stage where it belongs," he said of "An Octoroon." "It’s a powder keg of a play and a contemporary American masterpiece by one of our finest young writers. It examines the darkest chapters of our country’s past and present and asks fundamental questions about storytelling itself."
Next on the schedule is Martyna Majok's incisive, timely drama "Ironbound," about working-class immigrant life in contemporary America.
Season 37 will also mark the company’s first production of Shakespeare in its new Warwick space.
"I almost can’t believe that it has been over three years since our last Shakespeare," Estrella said. "And we’ve never done 'Midsummer,' his most popular play."
"Waking up from this crazy dream/nightmare pandemic year, now seems like it is exactly the right time for his most popular, and transformative comedy," he added.
As well as readying for the return to the stage, The Gamm has been working over the past year on the development of an exciting new initiative – The Gamm Fellowship Program, a partnership with the state’s public colleges and universities; Community College of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College, and the University of Rhode Island. Designed to provide access and opportunity to emerging artists of color, The Gamm will welcome three Gamm Fellows in its pilot year; one graduate from each institution will participate in an immersive experience aimed at establishing long-standing, meaningful relationships between early career theatre artists and a professional theatre.
"The Gamm recognizes the challenging landscape facing many artists in their quest to transition from the academic environment to the professional world," said Gamm Managing Director Amy Gravell. "Artists of color navigate a narrower and more exclusive path to accessing a career in an industry that often does not offer an equitable path to professional status. We are thrilled to enrich and expand our community of artists and creators here in Rhode Island.”
Over the course of the upcoming season, the Gamm Fellows will be paired with advanced career mentors and provided access to all aspects of the organization – creative, administrative, and educational, Gravell said.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.