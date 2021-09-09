CLOSE TO HOME
ARTISTS ’ COOPERATIVE GALLERY OF WESTERLY
14 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-2020
Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Through Sept. 26: Imagining Peace
• Oct. 7 to 31: All Member Exhibit
• Nov 4 to 28: Holiday Show
AVONDALE ARTS
95 Watch Hill Road
Westerly
401-315-5479
BABCOCK-SMITH HOUSE MUSEUM
124 Granite St.
Westerly
401-596-5704
Open Thurs, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., or by appointment
BLACK DUCK GALLERY
25 Broad St.
Westerly
BOOKS ON THE POND & GALLERY
289 Narrow Lane
Charlestown
914-450-9598
• Through Oct. 15: Brooks Five: Out of New York
CHARLESTOWN GALLERY
5000 S. County Trail
Charlestown
401-364-0120
DENNIS SIRRINE GALLERY
155 Water St.
Stonington
HOXIE GALLERY
Westerly Public Library
44 Broad St.
Westerly
401-596-2877, ext. 3
• September: Michael Sullo
LA GRUA CENTER
32 Water St.
Stonington
860-535-2300
• Sept. 10 to Oct. 31: The Art of Roshane Stephenson
LILY PAD GALLERY
1 Bay St.
Watch Hill
401-559-2988
Open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
LIGHTHOUSE MUSEUM AND PALMER HOUSE
7 Water St./40 Palmer St.
Stonington
Both museums are open Thursday to Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LIVING SHARKS MUSEUM
53 High St.
Westerly
860-961-7720
Open Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
MYSTIC SEAPORT
47 Greenmanville Ave.
Mystic
888-572-5388
• Through March 27: Grand Panorama of a Whaling Voyage
STUDIO M
29 Cottrell St.
Mystic
860-536-5000
United Theatre Gallery
5 Canal St.
Westerly
• Through Oct. 13: Faces of Westerly
WESTERLY ARMORY
MUSEUM
8 Dixon St.
Westerly
401-596-8554
Open Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Free.
A DRIVE AWAY
COASTAL CONTEMPORARY GALLERY
491 Thames St.
Newport
401-612-6121
coastalcontemporarygallery.com
COOLEY GALLERY
25 Lyme St.
Old Lyme
860-434-8807
CUMMINGS ARTS CENTER GALLERIES
Connecticut College
270 Mohegan Ave.
New London
• Through Oct. 14: Fire and Ice
CUSTOM HOUSE MARITIME MUSEUM
150 Bank St.
New London
860-447-2501
Open Wednesday through Sunday, 1-5 p.m.
DEBLOIS GALLERY
134 Aquidneck Ave.
Middletown
401-847-9977
• Through Sept. 29: Members’ Show and Celebration
• Through Sept. 26: Shawndavid Berry, Virginia Stone, Nick Williams, C. C. Wolfe
• Oct. 2 to 31: Ron Caplain and Silver Circle, Karen Nash
• Nov. 6 to 28: Print Show
• Dec. 4 to 26: Holiday Show, Ewa Rose
EBENEZER AVERY HOUSE
Fort Street
Groton
EXPRESSIONES CULTURAL CENTER
84 Bank St.
New London
FINER LINE GALLERY
48 West Main St.
Mystic
860-536-8339
Exhibits of art of local scenes from the area
FLORENCE GRISWOLD MUSEUM
96 Lyme St.
Old Lyme
860-434-5542
• Ongoing: An American Place: The Art Colony at Old Lyme
• Through Sept. 19: Social & Solitary: Reflections on Art, Isolation, and Renewal
• Oct. 2 to Jan. 24: Revisiting America: The Prints of Currier & Ives
HALE HOUSE
2625 Commodore Perry Highway
Matunuck
401-830-4677
Open by appointment
HERA GALLERY
10 High St.
Wakefield
401-789-1488
• Sept. 11 to Oct. 9: The Intimacy of Care
• Sept. 11 to Oct. 9: Monsters; works in progress
HYGIENIC ART GALLERIES
79-83 Bank St.
New London
860-443-8001
• Through Sept. 10: Salon Des Independants
• Oct. 1 to Nov. 6: f-stops Here
• Nov. 10 to Dec. 24: Art = Gift and Double Vision
LATHAM CHESTER STORE GALLERY
Main Street
Noank
860-536-3021
LYMAN ALLYN MUSEUM
625 Williams St.
New London
860-443-2545
• Through Oct. 24: Ana Flores
• Through Oct. 3: Frank Vincent DuMond and his students
MASHANTUCKET PEQUOT MUSEUM
110 Pequot Trail
Ledyard
MYSTIC MUSEUM OF ART
9 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-7601
Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Through Sept. 12: Reclaiming Mystic’s Artistic Roots
• Oct. 1 to Dec. 19: Trees: A Celebration of Life
• Oct. 1 to Dec. 19: Themed regional exhibition
NEWPORT ART MUSEUM
76 Bellevue Ave.
Newport
401-848-8200
• Through Oct. 9: Hope Tree Art Exhibition 2021
• Through Oct. 31: Hair Stories
• Sept. 25 to Jan. 9: ReVision Annu Palakunnathu Matthew
NOANK FOUNDRY ARTIST STUDIOS
70 Marsh Road
Noank
860-572-2799
ONEWAY GALLERY
140 Boon St.
Narragansett
401-792-8800
RISD MUSEUM
224 Benefit St.
Providence
401-454-6500
• Through Sept. 26: Black Flyyy
• Through Dec. 18: Islamic Art
• Through Dec. 18: Defying the Shadow
SOUTH COUNTY ART ASSOCIATION
2587 Kingstown Road
Kingston
401-783-2195
• Through Sept. 27: The Great Art Heist
• Sept. 23 to Oct. 16: Juried Paint Print and Drawing
• Oct. 21 to Nov. 13: All Media Juried II
• Nov. 26 to Dec. 19: Holiday Pottery and Art Sale
STUDIO 33 ART AND FRAME GALLERY
140 Bank St.
New London
SUBMARINE FORCE MUSEUM
1 Crystal Lake Road
Groton
Wednesday through Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
THAMES RIVER GALLERY
239 Bank St.
New London
860-443-0344
TOMAQUAG MUSEUM
390 Summit Road
Exeter
401-491-9063
TRADE WINDS GALLERY
5 West Main St.
Mystic
860-536-0119
tradewinds.fineartstudioonline.com
U.R.I. FINE ARTS CENTER
105 Upper College Road
Kingston
401-874-5821
• Sept. 14 to Oct. 14: Leigh Tarentino
VILLAGE ARTSPACE
52 Main St.
Noank
• Through Sept. 12: Discover Summer
WICKFORD ART ASSOCIATION
36 Beach St.
North Kingstown
401-294-6840
• Sept. 10 to Oct. 3: Edible Rhody
• Oct. 6 to 24: Art with Responsive Poetry: Color
