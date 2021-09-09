Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.