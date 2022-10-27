CLOSE TO HOME
ARTISTS ’ COOPERATIVE GALLERY OF WESTERLY
14 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-2020
Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Through Oct. 30: Annual All Members Exhibit
• Nov. 2 to 27: Small Treasures, Simple Pleasures Holiday Show
• Nov. 30 to Dec. 24: Silver and Snow Holiday Show
AVONDALE ARTS
95 Watch Hill Road
Westerly
401-315-5479
BABCOCK-SMITH HOUSE MUSEUM
124 Granite St.
Westerly
401-596-5704
October: Open Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m.; or by appointment
BLACK DUCK GALLERY
25 Broad St.
Westerly
CHARLESTOWN GALLERY
5000 S. County Trail
Charlestown
401-364-0120
THE COOKED GOOSE
92 Watch Hill Road
Westerly
401-348-9888
DENNIS SIRRINE GALLERY
155 Water St.
Stonington
HOXIE GALLERY
Westerly Public Library
44 Broad St.
Westerly
401-596-2877, ext. 3
• October: Stonington Plein Air Painters
• November: Carol Mossa
LA GRUA CENTER
32 Water St.
Stonington
860-535-2300
• Through Oct. 30: A Celebration of Hispanic Artists
LILY PAD GALLERY
1 Bay St.
Watch Hill
401-559-2988
LIGHTHOUSE MUSEUM AND PALMER HOUSE
7 Water St./40 Palmer St.
Stonington
Museums open Thursday to Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 15.
Free admission to residents of Stonington.
LIVING SHARKS MUSEUM
53 High St.
Westerly
860-961-7720
Open Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
MYSTIC SEAPORT
47 Greenmanville Ave.
Mystic
888-572-5388
• Through Feb. 27: Sargent, Whistler & Venetian Glass
THE NEBI GALLERY
38 High St.
Westerly
401-388-8495
STUDIO M
29 Cottrell St.
Mystic
860-536-5000
TAPPED APPLE
37 High St.
Westerly
401-637-4946
UNITED THEATRE
5 Canal St.
Westerly
• Through Nov. 11: John Tedeschi
UPSTAIRS MILL GALLERY
The Velvet Mill
22 Bayview Ave.
Stonington
WESTERLY ARMORY MUSEUM
8 Dixon St.
Westerly
401-596-8554
Open Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Free.
WHEELER LIBRARY
101 Main St.
North Stonington
860-535-0383
• October: Margaret Leonard
A DRIVE AWAY
ALEXEY VON SCHLIPPE GALLERY
1084 Shennecossett Road
Groton
860-405-9052
• Nov. 3 to Dec. 11: The Interweaving of the Synthetic and Natural World
CHESTER LATHAM GALLERY
108 Main St.
Noank
860-536-3021
• Nov. 18,19: Noank Artists
COOLEY GALLERY
25 Lyme St.
Old Lyme
860-434-8807
CUMMINGS ART GALLERIES
Connecticut College
270 Mohegan Ave.
New London
• Through Dec. 12: DiverseCity: Photographs of an Urban Melting Pot
CUSTOM HOUSE MARITIME MUSEUM
150 Bank St.
New London
860-447-2501
Open Wednesday through Sunday, 1-5 p.m.
DEBLOIS GALLERY
134 Aquidneck Ave.
Middletown
401-847-9977
• Through Oct. 30: 19 On Paper
EBENEZER AVERY HOUSE
Fort Street
Groton
EXPRESSIONES CULTURAL CENTER
84 Bank St.
New London
FINER LINE GALLERY
48 West Main St.
Mystic
860-536-8339
Exhibits of art of local scenes from the area
FLORENCE GRISWOLD MUSEUM
96 Lyme St.
Old Lyme
860-434-5542
• Ongoing: An American Place: The Art Colony at Old Lyme
GROTON AIRPORT
155 Tower Ave.
Groton
860-448-5135
culturesect.org/art-at-the-airport
HALE HOUSE
2625 Commodore Perry Highway
Matunuck
401-830-4677
Open by appointment
HERA GALLERY
10 High St.
Wakefield
401-789-1488
HYGIENIC ART GALLERIES
79-83 Bank St.
New London
860-443-8001
• Through Nov. 4: Juried photography show
• Through Nov. 4: Playful Propaganda II
LYMAN ALLYN MUSEUM
625 Williams St.
New London
860-443-2545
• Through Nov. 6: Catherine Christiano
• Through Jan. 8: Banjos from the Jim Bollman Collection
MASHANTUCKET PEQUOT MUSEUM
110 Pequot Trail
Ledyard
MYSTIC MUSEUM OF ART
9 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-7601
• Through Dec. 18: Building Bridges
MYSTIC & NOANK LIBRARY
40 Library St.
Mystic
860-536-7721
NEWPORT ART MUSEUM
76 Bellevue Ave.
Newport
401-848-8200
• Through Oct. 30: Conflict and Remembrance
NOANK FOUNDRY ARTIST STUDIOS
70 Marsh Road
Noank
860-572-2799
ONEWAY GALLERY
140 Boon St.
Narragansett
401-792-8800
RISD MUSEUM
224 Benefit St.
Providence
401-454-6500
SOUTH COUNTY ART ASSOCIATION
2587 Kingstown Road
Kingston
401-783-2195
• Through Nov. 12: All Media Open Juried
• Nov. 25 to Dec. 18: Holiday Pottery & Art Sale
STUDIO 33 ART AND FRAME GALLERY
140 Bank St.
New London
SUBMARINE FORCE MUSEUM
1 Crystal Lake Road
Groton
Wednesday through Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
THAMES RIVER GALLERY
239 Bank St.
New London
860-443-0344
TOMAQUAG MUSEUM
390 Summit Road
Exeter
401-491-9063
TRADE WINDS GALLERY
5 West Main St.
Mystic
860-536-0119
tradewinds.fineartstudioonline.com
U.R.I. FINE ARTS CENTER
105 Upper College Road
Kingston
401-874-5821
• Through December: What’s in a [Designer’s] Name?
VILLAGE ARTSPACE
52 Main St.
Noank
WICKFORD ART ASSOCIATION
36 Beach St.
North Kingstown
401-294-6840
• Oct. 28 to Nov. 13: Fur Feathers Fins
• Nov. 18 to Dec. 21: Small Works: Holiday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.