CLOSE TO HOME

ARTISTS ’ COOPERATIVE GALLERY OF WESTERLY

14 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-2020

westerlyarts.com

Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Through May 29: Regional Exhibit

• June 1 to 26: Parks & Gardens Flower Show

• June 29 to July 31: Coast, Wind & Water

• Aug. 3 to 28: 30 Years of Art & Community

• Aug. 31 to Oct. 2: Local Color

• Oct. 5 to 30: Annual All Members Exhibit

• Nov. 2 to 27: Small Treasures, Simple Pleasures Holiday Show

• Nov. 30 to Dec. 24: Silver and Snow Holiday Show

AVONDALE ARTS

95 Watch Hill Road

Westerly

401-315-5479

avondalearts.com

BABCOCK-SMITH HOUSE MUSEUM

124 Granite St.

Westerly

401-596-5704

babcocksmithhouse.org

Tours offered by appointment

BLACK DUCK GALLERY

25 Broad St.

Westerly

blackduckgallery.com

BOOKS ON THE POND & GALLERY

289 Narrow Lane

Charlestown

914-450-9598

booksonthepond.com

CHARLESTOWN GALLERY

5000 S. County Trail

Charlestown

401-364-0120

charlestowngalleryri.com

THE COOKED GOOSE

92 Watch Hill Road

Westerly

401-348-9888

• Through May 29: Look Who's Hanging at the Goose

DENNIS SIRRINE GALLERY

155 Water St.

Stonington

dennissirrine@att.net

HOXIE GALLERY

Westerly Public Library

44 Broad St.

Westerly

401-596-2877, ext. 3

westerlylibrary.org

• May: Westerly High School student exhibition 

LA GRUA CENTER

32 Water St.

Stonington

860-535-2300

lagruacenter.org

• May: The Photography of Shelley Lawrence Kirkwood

LILY PAD GALLERY

1 Bay St.

Watch Hill

401-559-2988

lilypadgallery.com

LIGHTHOUSE MUSEUM AND PALMER HOUSE

7 Water St./40 Palmer St.

Stonington

stoningtonhistory.org

Museums open Thursday to Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 15.

Free admission to residents of Stonington.

LIVING SHARKS MUSEUM

53 High St.

Westerly

860-961-7720

livingsharks.org

Open Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MYSTIC SEAPORT

47 Greenmanville Ave.

Mystic

888-572-5388

mysticseaport.org

THE NEBI GALLERY

38 High St.

nebigallery.org

Westerly

401-388-8495

• Through June 22: The Desert Nanoscape of Saguache, Colorado 

STUDIO M

29 Cottrell St.

Mystic

860-536-5000

studiomframing.com

UNITED THEATRE

5 Canal St.

Westerly

unitedtheatre.org

• Through May 22: Westerly High School Senior exhibition

UPSTAIRS MILL GALLERY

The Velvet Mill

22 Bayview Ave.

Stonington

thevelvetmill.com

WESTERLY ARMORY MUSEUM

8 Dixon St.

Westerly

401-596-8554

westerlyarmory.com

Open Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Free.

WHEELER LIBRARY

101 Main St.

North Stonington

860-535-0383

wheelerlibrary.org

May: Doraine Van Lew

A DRIVE AWAY

64th NOTE

44 Brook St.

Noank

860-208-9925

bethgreenefineart.com

COOLEY GALLERY

25 Lyme St.

Old Lyme

860-434-8807

cooleygallery.com

CUMMINGS ART GALLERIES

Connecticut College

270 Mohegan Ave.

New London

conncoll.edu

• Through May 22: Regenerating - senior art thesis exhibition

CUSTOM HOUSE MARITIME MUSEUM

150 Bank St.

New London

860-447-2501

nlmaritimesociety.org

Open Wednesday through Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

DEBLOIS GALLERY

134 Aquidneck Ave.

Middletown

401-847-9977

debloisgallery.com

EBENEZER AVERY HOUSE

Fort Street

Groton

averymemorialassociation.com

EXPRESSIONES CULTURAL CENTER

84 Bank St.

New London

expressiones.net

FINER LINE GALLERY

48 West Main St.

Mystic

860-536-8339

finerlinegallery.com

Exhibits of art of local scenes from the area

FLORENCE GRISWOLD MUSEUM

96 Lyme St.

Old Lyme

860-434-5542

florencegriswold.com

• Ongoing: An American Place: The Art Colony at Old Lyme

GROTON AIRPORT

155 Tower Ave.

Groton

860-448-5135

culturesect.org/art-at-the-airport

• Through June 30: You Are Everything

HALE HOUSE

2625 Commodore Perry Highway

Matunuck

401-830-4677

halehouse.org

Open by appointment

HERA GALLERY

10 High St.

Wakefield

401-789-1488

heragallery.org

• May 14 to June 18: Reflections on the Passage of Time

HYGIENIC ART GALLERIES

79-83 Bank St.

New London

860-443-8001

hygienic.org

• Through May 20: Collective Chaos

• Through May 20: Personality in Structure

LATHAM CHESTER STORE GALLERY

Main Street

Noank

860-536-3021

• Through May 21: James Mitchell

LYMAN ALLYN MUSEUM

625 Williams St.

New London

860-443-2545

lymanallyn.org

• Through June 19: Work of Women Photographers

MASHANTUCKET PEQUOT MUSEUM

110 Pequot Trail

Ledyard

pequotmuseum.org

MYSTIC MUSEUM OF ART

9 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-7601

mysticarts.org

• Through May 29: More than Hot Type

MYSTIC & NOANK LIBRARY

40 Library St.

Mystic

860-536-7721

mysticnoanklibrary.org

NEWPORT ART MUSEUM

76 Bellevue Ave.

Newport

401-848-8200

newportartmuseum.org

• Through May 29: Newport Biennial 2022 exhibition

NOANK FOUNDRY ARTIST STUDIOS

70 Marsh Road

Noank

860-572-2799

ONEWAY GALLERY

140 Boon St.

Narragansett

401-792-8800

onewaygallery.com

RISD MUSEUM

224 Benefit St.

Providence

401-454-6500

risdmuseum.org

• Through July 3: Variance

• Through Sept. 4: Four Hundred Years of Drawing

SOUTH COUNTY ART ASSOCIATION

2587 Kingstown Road

Kingston

401-783-2195

southcountyart.org

• May 19 to June 11: Earthworks

• June 16 to July 16: All Media Open Juried - Diaspora

• July 23 to Aug. 13: 95th Member's Annual Exhibition

• Aug. 18 to Sept. 10: The Great Art Heist

• Sept. 15 to Oct. 15: Member's Invitational

• Oct. 20 to Nov. 12: All Media Open Juried

• Nov. 25 to Dec. 18: Holiday Pottery & Art Sale

STUDIO 33 ART AND FRAME GALLERY

140 Bank St.

New London

studio33gallery.wordpress.com

SUBMARINE FORCE MUSEUM

1 Crystal Lake Road

Groton

ussnautilus.org

Wednesday through Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

THAMES RIVER GALLERY

239 Bank St.

New London

860-443-0344

TOMAQUAG MUSEUM

390 Summit Road

Exeter

401-491-9063

tomaquagmuseum.org

TRADE WINDS GALLERY

5 West Main St.

Mystic

860-536-0119

tradewinds.fineartstudioonline.com

U.R.I. FINE ARTS CENTER

105 Upper College Road

Kingston

401-874-5821

uri.edu/art/galleries/

• Through December: What’s in a [Designer’s] Name?

VILLAGE ARTSPACE

52 Main St.

Noank

facebook.com/villageartspace

WICKFORD ART ASSOCIATION

36 Beach St.

North Kingstown

401-294-6840

wickfordart.org

• May 13 to 29: Emerging Artist Invitational

• June 3 to 26: Juried Artist Member Invitational

• July 1 to 31: Small Works: Ocean State Artisans

• Aug. 5 to 28: Anything Goes

• Sept. 2 to 25: Push-Pull-Print

• Sept. 30 to Oct. 23: 10th Annual Poetry & Art

• Oct. 28 to Nov. 13: Fur Feathers Fins

• Nov. 18 to Dec. 21: Small Works: Holiday

