CLOSE TO HOME
ARTISTS ’ COOPERATIVE GALLERY OF WESTERLY
14 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-2020
Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.”
• Through March 29: 20/20 Carnevale
AVONDALE ARTS
95 Watch Hill Road
Westerly
401-315-5479
BABCOCK-SMITH HOUSE MUSEUM
124 Granite St.
Westerly
401-596-5704
Open by appointment
BLACK DUCK GALLERY
25 Broad St.
Westerly
CHARLESTOWN GALLERY
5000 S. County Trail
Charlestown
401-364-0120
CLARK MEMORIAL
LIBRARY
7 Pinehurst Drive
Carolina
401-364-6100
DENISON HOMESTEAD MUSEUM
120 Pequotsepos Road
Mystic
860-536-9248
Open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tours are available by appointment
DENNIS SIRRINE GALLERY
155 Water St.
Stonington
HOXIE GALLERY
Westerly Public Library
44 Broad St.
Westerly
401-596-2877, ext. 3
• March: Living Proof
J. RUSSELL JINISHIAN GALLERY
152 Water St.
Stonington
860-245-4400
LA GRUA CENTER
32 Water St.
Stonington
860-535-2300
• March: Monika Agnello
LILY PAD GALLERY
124 Bay St.
Watch Hill
401-596-3426
Reopens May 1.
LIVING SHARKS MUSEUM
53 High St.
Westerly
860-961-7720
Open Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, 5 to 8 p.m.
MYSTIC SEAPORT
47 Greenmanville Ave.
Mystic
888-572-5388
April 30 to Sept. 6: SALT: Tracing memories
• Through January 2021: Mary Mattingly’s Open Ocean
STUDIO M
29 Cottrell St.
Mystic
860-536-5000
SOUTH COUNTY
ARTISANS’ LOFT
The Fantastic Umbrella Factory
4820 Old Post Road
Charlestown
401-231-6032
WESTERLY ARMORY
MUSEUM
8 Dixon St.
Westerly
401-596-8554
Open Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Free.
A DRIVE AWAY
BERT GALLERY
24 Bridge St.
Providence
401-751-2628
COASTAL CONTEMPORARY GALLERY
491 Thames St.
Newport
401-612-6121
coastalcontemporarygallery.com
• Through March 30: Masc.
COURTHOUSE CENTER FOR THE ARTS
3481 Kingstown Road
Kingston
401-782-1018
COOLEY GALLERY
25 Lyme St.
Old Lyme
860-434-8807
CUMMINGS ARTS CENTER GALLERIES
Connecticut College
270 Mohegan Ave.
New London
CUSTOM HOUSE MARITIME MUSEUM
150 Bank St.
New London
860-447-2501
Open Wednesday through Sunday, 1-5 p.m. or by appointment
• Through March 28: Matthew Male photography
DEBLOIS GALLERY
134 Aquidneck Ave.
Middletown
401-847-9977
• Through March 29: Breaking Out
EBENEZER AVERY HOUSE
Fort Street
Groton
EXPRESSIONES
CULTURAL CENTER
84 Bank St.
New London
FINER LINE GALLERY
48 West Main St.
Mystic
860-536-8339
Exhibits of art of local scenes from the area
FLORENCE GRISWOLD MUSEUM
96 Lyme St.
Old Lyme
860-434-5542
• Through May 24: Nothing More American
• Ongoing: An American Place: The Art Colony at Old Lyme
GALLERY AT FIREHOUSE SQUARE
239 Bank St.
New London
860-443-0344
THE GARDE GALLERY
305 State St.
New London
860-444-7373
GROTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
52 Newtown Road
Groton
860-441-6750
HALE HOUSE
2625 Commodore Perry Highway
Matunuck
401-830-4677
Open by appointment
HERA GALLERY
10 High St.
Wakefield
401-789-1488
• Through April 4: Gates of Heaven
HYGIENIC ART GALLERIES
79-83 Bank St.
New London
860-443-8001
• Through March 14: In Your Face
LATHAM CHESTER
STORE GALLERY
Main Street
Noank
860-536-4559
LYMAN ALLYN MUSEUM
625 Williams St.
New London
860-443-2545
• Through July 2020: Brought to Light: European Paintings from the Collection
• Through May 10: Connecticut Art from the New Haven Paint and Clay Club
MASHANTUCKET PEQUOT MUSEUM
110 Pequot Trail
Ledyard
Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MUSEUM OF ART
AND CULTURE
1058 Kingstown Road
Suite 5
Peace Dale
401-783-5711
MYSTIC MUSEUM OF ART
9 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-7601
Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Through April 18: Gifts to the Museum
• March 12 to April 18: Photo Show 42
• May 1 to May 30: Young At Art
• May 1 to May 30: The Museum Menagerie
• June 13 to Sept. 12: Americana: 64th Annual Themed Regional Exhibition
• Sept. 25 to Dec. 19: Connecticut Academy of Fine Arts 109th Annual Exhibition
MYSTIC & NOANK
LIBRARY
40 Library St.
Mystic
860-536-7721
NEWPORT ART MUSEUM
76 Bellevue Ave.
Newport
401-848-8200
• Through April 26: The Newport Annual
• Through June 14: paperwork
• Through April 19; Somaflora
NOANK FOUNDRY ARTIST STUDIOS
70 Marsh Road
Noank
860-572-2799
ONEWAY GALLERY
140 Boon St.
Narragansett
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE
Bannister Gallery
600 Mt. Pleasant Ave.
Providence
• April 2 to April 24: William Tucker and Kamini Avril
• May 7 to May 20: Annual Graduating Art Students’ Exhibition
RISD MUSEUM
224 Benefit St.
Providence
401-454-6500
• Through Sept. 6: Raid the Icebox series
• Through Dec. 31: A Changing Reflection: silver, metalwork and jewelry
• May 15 to Oct. 18: Islamic Art
• July 24 to Nov. 29: Defying the Shadow
• Oct. 2 to Jan. 24: Shahzia Sikander
SOUTH COUNTY
ART ASSOCIATION
2587 Kingstown Road
Kingston
401-783-2195
• Through March 14: Open Juried Photography Annual
• March 20 to April 19: RISCA Fellowship Recipient’s Exhibition
• April 30 to May 23: Earthworks: Open Juried Clay Annual
• May 30 to June 20: 93rd Member’s Annual Exhibition
• June 25 to July 18: Member’s Invitational
• July 23 to Aug. 22: All Media Open Juried I
• Aug. 27 to Sept. 17: The Great Art Heist
• Sept. 24 to Oct. 17: Member’s Invitational
• Oct. 22 to Nov. 14: All Media Open Juried II
• Nov. 27 to Dec. 19: 50th Holiday Pottery And Art Sale
STUDIO 33 ART AND FRAME GALLERY
140 Bank St.
New London
SUBMARINE FORCE
MUSEUM
1 Crystal Lake Road
Groton
Wednesday through Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
TOMAQUAG MUSEUM
390 Summit Road
Exeter
Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment
TRADE WINDS GALLERY
5 West Main St.
Mystic
860-536-0119
tradewinds.fineartstudioonline.com
U.R.I. FINE ARTS CENTER
105 Upper College Road
Kingston
401-874-5821
• March 16 to April 10: Becci Davi
• April 14 to May 17: Monumental Ambitions II
• April 20 till May 5: Annual juried student exhibition
WICKFORD ART
ASSOCIATION
36 Beach St.
North Kingstown
401-294-6840
• Through March 29: March Into Art
• April 3 to 26: Fur, Feathers, Fins
• May 1 to 10: North Kingstown School Department K-12 Student Art Exhibit
• May 15 to 31: Juried Artist Member Invitational I
• June 5 to 21: Juried Artist Member Invitational II
• June 26 to July 19: Art of the Ocean State Small Works
• July 24 to Aug. 16: Annual Members Exhibit
• Aug. 21 to Sept. 13: Abstract Avant Garde
• Sept. 25 to Oct. 18: 8th Annual Poetry & Art
• Oct. 23 to Nov. 15: Annual Photography Exhibit
• Nov. 22 to Dec. 24: Small Works Holiday Sale
