CLOSE TO HOME

ARTISTS ’ COOPERATIVE GALLERY OF WESTERLY

14 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-2020

westerlyarts.com

Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.”

• Through March 29: 20/20 Carnevale

AVONDALE ARTS

95 Watch Hill Road

Westerly

401-315-5479

avondalearts.com

BABCOCK-SMITH HOUSE MUSEUM

124 Granite St.

Westerly

401-596-5704

babcocksmithhouse.org

Open by appointment

BLACK DUCK GALLERY

25 Broad St.

Westerly

blackduckgallery.com

CHARLESTOWN GALLERY

5000 S. County Trail

Charlestown

401-364-0120

charlestowngalleryri.com

CLARK MEMORIAL

LIBRARY

7 Pinehurst Drive

Carolina

401-364-6100

clarklib.org

DENISON HOMESTEAD MUSEUM

120 Pequotsepos Road

Mystic

860-536-9248

Open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

denisonhomestead.org

Tours are available by appointment

DENNIS SIRRINE GALLERY

155 Water St.

Stonington

dennissirrine@att.net

HOXIE GALLERY

Westerly Public Library

44 Broad St.

Westerly

401-596-2877, ext. 3

westerlylibrary.org

• March: Living Proof

J. RUSSELL JINISHIAN GALLERY

152 Water St.

Stonington

860-245-4400

jrusselljinishiangallery.com

LA GRUA CENTER

32 Water St.

Stonington

860-535-2300

lagruacenter.org

• March: Monika Agnello

LILY PAD GALLERY

124 Bay St.

Watch Hill

401-596-3426

lilypadgallery.com

Reopens May 1.

LIVING SHARKS MUSEUM

53 High St.

Westerly

860-961-7720

livingsharks.org

Open Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, 5 to 8 p.m.

MYSTIC SEAPORT

47 Greenmanville Ave.

Mystic

888-572-5388

mysticseaport.org

April 30 to Sept. 6: SALT: Tracing memories

• Through January 2021: Mary Mattingly’s Open Ocean

STUDIO M

29 Cottrell St.

Mystic

860-536-5000

studiomframing.com

SOUTH COUNTY

ARTISANS’ LOFT

The Fantastic Umbrella Factory

4820 Old Post Road

Charlestown

401-231-6032

southcountyartisansloft.com

WESTERLY ARMORY

MUSEUM

8 Dixon St.

Westerly

401-596-8554

westerlyarmory.com

Open Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Free.

A DRIVE AWAY

BERT GALLERY

24 Bridge St.

Providence

401-751-2628

bertgallery.com

COASTAL CONTEMPORARY GALLERY

491 Thames St.

Newport

401-612-6121

coastalcontemporarygallery.com

• Through March 30: Masc.

COURTHOUSE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

3481 Kingstown Road

Kingston

401-782-1018

COOLEY GALLERY

25 Lyme St.

Old Lyme

860-434-8807

cooleygallery.com

CUMMINGS ARTS CENTER GALLERIES

Connecticut College

270 Mohegan Ave.

New London

conncoll.edu

CUSTOM HOUSE MARITIME MUSEUM

150 Bank St.

New London

860-447-2501

nlmaritimesociety.org

Open Wednesday through Sunday, 1-5 p.m. or by appointment

• Through March 28: Matthew Male photography

DEBLOIS GALLERY

134 Aquidneck Ave.

Middletown

401-847-9977

debloisgallery.com

• Through March 29: Breaking Out

EBENEZER AVERY HOUSE

Fort Street

Groton

averymemorialassociation.com

EXPRESSIONES

CULTURAL CENTER

84 Bank St.

New London

expressiones.net

FINER LINE GALLERY

48 West Main St.

Mystic

860-536-8339

finerlinegallery.com

Exhibits of art of local scenes from the area

FLORENCE GRISWOLD MUSEUM

96 Lyme St.

Old Lyme

860-434-5542

florencegriswold.com

• Through May 24: Nothing More American

• Ongoing: An American Place: The Art Colony at Old Lyme

GALLERY AT FIREHOUSE SQUARE

239 Bank St.

New London

860-443-0344

firehousesquare.com

THE GARDE GALLERY

305 State St.

New London

860-444-7373

gardearts.org

GROTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

52 Newtown Road

Groton

860-441-6750

groton-ct.gov/library

HALE HOUSE

2625 Commodore Perry Highway

Matunuck

401-830-4677

halehouse.org

Open by appointment

HERA GALLERY

10 High St.

Wakefield

401-789-1488

heragallery.org

• Through April 4: Gates of Heaven

HYGIENIC ART GALLERIES

79-83 Bank St.

New London

860-443-8001

hygienic.org

• Through March 14: In Your Face

LATHAM CHESTER

STORE GALLERY

Main Street

Noank

860-536-4559

LYMAN ALLYN MUSEUM

625 Williams St.

New London

860-443-2545

lymanallyn.org

• Through July 2020: Brought to Light: European Paintings from the Collection

• Through May 10: Connecticut Art from the New Haven Paint and Clay Club

MASHANTUCKET PEQUOT MUSEUM

110 Pequot Trail

Ledyard

pequotmuseum.org

Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MUSEUM OF ART

AND CULTURE

1058 Kingstown Road

Suite 5

Peace Dale

401-783-5711

MYSTIC MUSEUM OF ART

9 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-7601

mysticarts.org

Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Through April 18: Gifts to the Museum

• March 12 to April 18: Photo Show 42

• May 1 to May 30: Young At Art

• May 1 to May 30: The Museum Menagerie

• June 13 to Sept. 12: Americana: 64th Annual Themed Regional Exhibition

• Sept. 25 to Dec. 19: Connecticut Academy of Fine Arts 109th Annual Exhibition

MYSTIC & NOANK

LIBRARY

40 Library St.

Mystic

860-536-7721

mysticnoanklibrary.org

NEWPORT ART MUSEUM

76 Bellevue Ave.

Newport

401-848-8200

newportartmuseum.org

• Through April 26: The Newport Annual

• Through June 14: paperwork

• Through April 19; Somaflora

NOANK FOUNDRY ARTIST STUDIOS

70 Marsh Road

Noank

860-572-2799

ONEWAY GALLERY

140 Boon St.

Narragansett

onewaygallery.com

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE

Bannister Gallery

600 Mt. Pleasant Ave.

Providence

ric.edu

• April 2 to April 24: William Tucker and Kamini Avril

• May 7 to May 20: Annual Graduating Art Students’ Exhibition

RISD MUSEUM

224 Benefit St.

Providence

401-454-6500

risdmuseum.org

• Through Sept. 6: Raid the Icebox series

• Through Dec. 31: A Changing Reflection: silver, metalwork and jewelry

• May 15 to Oct. 18: Islamic Art

• July 24 to Nov. 29: Defying the Shadow

• Oct. 2 to Jan. 24: Shahzia Sikander

SOUTH COUNTY

ART ASSOCIATION

2587 Kingstown Road

Kingston

401-783-2195

southcountyart.org

• Through March 14: Open Juried Photography Annual

• March 20 to April 19: RISCA Fellowship Recipient’s Exhibition

• April 30 to May 23: Earthworks: Open Juried Clay Annual

• May 30 to June 20: 93rd Member’s Annual Exhibition

• June 25 to July 18: Member’s Invitational

• July 23 to Aug. 22: All Media Open Juried I

• Aug. 27 to Sept. 17: The Great Art Heist

• Sept. 24 to Oct. 17: Member’s Invitational

• Oct. 22 to Nov. 14: All Media Open Juried II

• Nov. 27 to Dec. 19: 50th Holiday Pottery And Art Sale

STUDIO 33 ART AND FRAME GALLERY

140 Bank St.

New London

studio33gallery.wordpress.com

SUBMARINE FORCE

MUSEUM

1 Crystal Lake Road

Groton

ussnautilus.org

Wednesday through Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TOMAQUAG MUSEUM

390 Summit Road

Exeter

tomaquagmuseum.org

Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment

TRADE WINDS GALLERY

5 West Main St.

Mystic

860-536-0119

tradewinds.fineartstudioonline.com

U.R.I. FINE ARTS CENTER

105 Upper College Road

Kingston

401-874-5821

uri.edu/art/gallery

• March 16 to April 10: Becci Davi

• April 14 to May 17: Monumental Ambitions II

• April 20 till May 5: Annual juried student exhibition

WICKFORD ART

ASSOCIATION

36 Beach St.

North Kingstown

401-294-6840

wickfordart.org

• Through March 29: March Into Art

• April 3 to 26: Fur, Feathers, Fins

• May 1 to 10: North Kingstown School Department K-12 Student Art Exhibit

• May 15 to 31: Juried Artist Member Invitational I

• June 5 to 21: Juried Artist Member Invitational II

• June 26 to July 19: Art of the Ocean State Small Works

• July 24 to Aug. 16: Annual Members Exhibit

• Aug. 21 to Sept. 13: Abstract Avant Garde

• Sept. 25 to Oct. 18: 8th Annual Poetry & Art

• Oct. 23 to Nov. 15: Annual Photography Exhibit

• Nov. 22 to Dec. 24: Small Works Holiday Sale

