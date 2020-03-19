CLOSE TO HOME

ARTISTS’ COOPERATIVE GALLERY OF WESTERLY

Closed until April 8

14 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-2020

westerlyarts.com

Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

BABCOCK-SMITH HOUSE MUSEUM

Open by appointment only

124 Granite St.

Westerly

401-596-5704

babcocksmithhouse.org

BLACK DUCK GALLERY

25 Broad St.

Westerly

blackduckgallery.com

CHARLESTOWN GALLERY

Closed until April 17

5000 S. County Trail

Charlestown

401-364-0120

charlestowngalleryri.com

CLARK MEMORIAL LIBRARY

Closed

7 Pinehurst Drive

Carolina

401-364-6100

clarklib.org

DENISON HOMESTEAD MUSEUM

Closed

120 Pequotsepos Road

Mystic

860-536-9248

Open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

denisonhomestead.org

DENNIS SIRRINE GALLERY

155 Water St.

Stonington

dennissirrine@att.net

HOXIE GALLERY

Closed

Westerly Public Library

Closed

44 Broad St.

Westerly

401-596-2877, ext. 3

westerlylibrary.org

J. RUSSELL JINISHIAN GALLERY

152 Water St.

Stonington

860-245-4400

jrusselljinishiangallery.com

LA GRUA CENTER

Closed

32 Water St.

Stonington

860-535-2300

lagruacenter.org

LILY PAD GALLERY

Closed until May 1

124 Bay St.

Watch Hill

401-596-3426

lilypadgallery.com

LIVING SHARKS MUSEUM

Closed

53 High St.

Westerly

860-961-7720

livingsharks.org

Open Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, 5 to 8 p.m.

MYSTIC SEAPORT

Closed

47 Greenmanville Ave.

Mystic

888-572-5388

mysticseaport.org

STUDIO M

29 Cottrell St.

Mystic

860-536-5000

studiomframing.com

SOUTH COUNTY

ARTISANS’ LOFT

The Fantastic Umbrella Factory

4820 Old Post Road

Charlestown

401-231-6032

southcountyartisansloft.com

WESTERLY ARMORY

MUSEUM

8 Dixon St.

Westerly

401-596-8554

westerlyarmory.com

Open Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Free.

A DRIVE AWAY

BERT GALLERY

24 Bridge St.

Providence

401-751-2628

bertgallery.com

COASTAL CONTEMPORARY GALLERY

Closed

491 Thames St.

Newport

401-612-6121

coastalcontemporarygallery.com

COURTHOUSE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Closed

3481 Kingstown Road

Kingston

401-782-1018

COOLEY GALLERY

25 Lyme St.

Old Lyme

860-434-8807

cooleygallery.com

CUMMINGS ARTS CENTER GALLERIES

Closed

Connecticut College

270 Mohegan Ave.

New London

conncoll.edu

CUSTOM HOUSE MARITIME MUSEUM

Closed

150 Bank St.

New London

860-447-2501

nlmaritimesociety.org

DEBLOIS GALLERY

134 Aquidneck Ave.

Middletown

401-847-9977

debloisgallery.com

EBENEZER AVERY HOUSE

Closed

Fort Street

Groton

averymemorialassociation.com

EXPRESSIONES

CULTURAL CENTER

84 Bank St.

New London

expressiones.net

FINER LINE GALLERY

48 West Main St.

Mystic

860-536-8339

finerlinegallery.com

Exhibits of art of local scenes from the area

FLORENCE GRISWOLD MUSEUM

Closed through March 31

96 Lyme St.

Old Lyme

860-434-5542

florencegriswold.com

THE GARDE GALLERY

Closed

305 State St.

New London

860-444-7373

gardearts.org

GROTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

Closed

52 Newtown Road

Groton

860-441-6750

groton-ct.gov/library

HALE HOUSE

Closed

2625 Commodore Perry Highway

Matunuck

401-830-4677

halehouse.org

Open by appointment

HERA GALLERY

10 High St.

Wakefield

401-789-1488

heragallery.org

• Through April 4: Gates of Heaven

HYGIENIC ART GALLERIES

Closed

79-83 Bank St.

New London

860-443-8001

hygienic.org

LATHAM CHESTER

STORE GALLERY

Main Street

Noank

860-536-4559

LYMAN ALLYN MUSEUM

Closed

625 Williams St.

New London

860-443-2545

lymanallyn.org

MASHANTUCKET PEQUOT MUSEUM

Closed

110 Pequot Trail

Ledyard

pequotmuseum.org

Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MUSEUM OF ART

AND CULTURE

Closed

1058 Kingstown Road

Suite 5

Peace Dale

401-783-5711

MYSTIC MUSEUM OF ART

Closed through April 1

9 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-7601

mysticarts.org

Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MYSTIC & NOANK

LIBRARY

Closed

40 Library St.

Mystic

860-536-7721

mysticnoanklibrary.org

NEWPORT ART MUSEUM

Closed

76 Bellevue Ave.

Newport

401-848-8200

newportartmuseum.org

NOANK FOUNDRY ARTIST STUDIOS

70 Marsh Road

Noank

860-572-2799

ONEWAY GALLERY

140 Boon St.

Narragansett

onewaygallery.com

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE

Closed

Bannister Gallery

600 Mt. Pleasant Ave.

Providence

ric.edu

RISD MUSEUM

Closed

224 Benefit St.

Providence

401-454-6500

risdmuseum.org

SOUTH COUNTY

ART ASSOCIATION

Closed until April 30

2587 Kingstown Road

Kingston

401-783-2195

southcountyart.org

STUDIO 33 ART AND FRAME GALLERY

140 Bank St.

New London

studio33gallery.wordpress.com

SUBMARINE FORCE

MUSEUM

Closed

1 Crystal Lake Road

Groton

ussnautilus.org

Wednesday through Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TOMAQUAG MUSEUM

Closed

390 Summit Road

Exeter

tomaquagmuseum.org

Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment

TRADE WINDS GALLERY

5 West Main St.

Mystic

860-536-0119

tradewinds.fineartstudioonline.com

U.R.I. FINE ARTS CENTER

Closed

105 Upper College Road

Kingston

401-874-5821

uri.edu/art/gallery

WICKFORD ART

ASSOCIATION

Closed through March 29

36 Beach St.

North Kingstown

401-294-6840

wickfordart.org

