CLOSE TO HOME
ARTISTS’ COOPERATIVE GALLERY OF WESTERLY
Closed until April 8
14 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-2020
Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.
BABCOCK-SMITH HOUSE MUSEUM
Open by appointment only
124 Granite St.
Westerly
401-596-5704
BLACK DUCK GALLERY
25 Broad St.
Westerly
CHARLESTOWN GALLERY
Closed until April 17
5000 S. County Trail
Charlestown
401-364-0120
CLARK MEMORIAL LIBRARY
Closed
7 Pinehurst Drive
Carolina
401-364-6100
DENISON HOMESTEAD MUSEUM
Closed
120 Pequotsepos Road
Mystic
860-536-9248
Open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
DENNIS SIRRINE GALLERY
155 Water St.
Stonington
HOXIE GALLERY
Closed
Westerly Public Library
Closed
44 Broad St.
Westerly
401-596-2877, ext. 3
J. RUSSELL JINISHIAN GALLERY
152 Water St.
Stonington
860-245-4400
LA GRUA CENTER
Closed
32 Water St.
Stonington
860-535-2300
LILY PAD GALLERY
Closed until May 1
124 Bay St.
Watch Hill
401-596-3426
LIVING SHARKS MUSEUM
Closed
53 High St.
Westerly
860-961-7720
Open Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, 5 to 8 p.m.
MYSTIC SEAPORT
Closed
47 Greenmanville Ave.
Mystic
888-572-5388
STUDIO M
29 Cottrell St.
Mystic
860-536-5000
SOUTH COUNTY
ARTISANS’ LOFT
The Fantastic Umbrella Factory
4820 Old Post Road
Charlestown
401-231-6032
WESTERLY ARMORY
MUSEUM
8 Dixon St.
Westerly
401-596-8554
Open Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Free.
A DRIVE AWAY
BERT GALLERY
24 Bridge St.
Providence
401-751-2628
COASTAL CONTEMPORARY GALLERY
Closed
491 Thames St.
Newport
401-612-6121
coastalcontemporarygallery.com
COURTHOUSE CENTER FOR THE ARTS
Closed
3481 Kingstown Road
Kingston
401-782-1018
COOLEY GALLERY
25 Lyme St.
Old Lyme
860-434-8807
CUMMINGS ARTS CENTER GALLERIES
Closed
Connecticut College
270 Mohegan Ave.
New London
CUSTOM HOUSE MARITIME MUSEUM
Closed
150 Bank St.
New London
860-447-2501
DEBLOIS GALLERY
134 Aquidneck Ave.
Middletown
401-847-9977
EBENEZER AVERY HOUSE
Closed
Fort Street
Groton
EXPRESSIONES
CULTURAL CENTER
84 Bank St.
New London
FINER LINE GALLERY
48 West Main St.
Mystic
860-536-8339
Exhibits of art of local scenes from the area
FLORENCE GRISWOLD MUSEUM
Closed through March 31
96 Lyme St.
Old Lyme
860-434-5542
THE GARDE GALLERY
Closed
305 State St.
New London
860-444-7373
GROTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
Closed
52 Newtown Road
Groton
860-441-6750
HALE HOUSE
Closed
2625 Commodore Perry Highway
Matunuck
401-830-4677
Open by appointment
HERA GALLERY
10 High St.
Wakefield
401-789-1488
• Through April 4: Gates of Heaven
HYGIENIC ART GALLERIES
Closed
79-83 Bank St.
New London
860-443-8001
LATHAM CHESTER
STORE GALLERY
Main Street
Noank
860-536-4559
LYMAN ALLYN MUSEUM
Closed
625 Williams St.
New London
860-443-2545
MASHANTUCKET PEQUOT MUSEUM
Closed
110 Pequot Trail
Ledyard
Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MUSEUM OF ART
AND CULTURE
Closed
1058 Kingstown Road
Suite 5
Peace Dale
401-783-5711
MYSTIC MUSEUM OF ART
Closed through April 1
9 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-7601
Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MYSTIC & NOANK
LIBRARY
Closed
40 Library St.
Mystic
860-536-7721
NEWPORT ART MUSEUM
Closed
76 Bellevue Ave.
Newport
401-848-8200
NOANK FOUNDRY ARTIST STUDIOS
70 Marsh Road
Noank
860-572-2799
ONEWAY GALLERY
140 Boon St.
Narragansett
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE
Closed
Bannister Gallery
600 Mt. Pleasant Ave.
Providence
RISD MUSEUM
Closed
224 Benefit St.
Providence
401-454-6500
SOUTH COUNTY
ART ASSOCIATION
Closed until April 30
2587 Kingstown Road
Kingston
401-783-2195
STUDIO 33 ART AND FRAME GALLERY
140 Bank St.
New London
SUBMARINE FORCE
MUSEUM
Closed
1 Crystal Lake Road
Groton
Wednesday through Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
TOMAQUAG MUSEUM
Closed
390 Summit Road
Exeter
Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment
TRADE WINDS GALLERY
5 West Main St.
Mystic
860-536-0119
tradewinds.fineartstudioonline.com
U.R.I. FINE ARTS CENTER
Closed
105 Upper College Road
Kingston
401-874-5821
WICKFORD ART
ASSOCIATION
Closed through March 29
36 Beach St.
North Kingstown
401-294-6840
