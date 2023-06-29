CLOSE TO HOME

AIR STUDIO GALLERY

19-B Railroad Ave.

Westerly

646-325 7530

anniewildey.com/air

• July 7 to Sept. 30: Summer Crush

ARTISTS ’ COOPERATIVE GALLERY OF WESTERLY

14 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-2020

westerlyarts.com

Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Through July 2: Annual Flower Show, with Ocean Community YMCA Garden Club

• July 6 to 30: Seeing Red, Feeling Blue

• Aug. 2 to 27: Land and Sea

• Aug. 30 to Oct. 1: Peace

• Oct. 4 to 29: Annual All Members Exhibit

• Nov. 1 to 26: Small Treasures: The Joy of Giving

• Nov. 29 to Dec. 24: Starry Lights

AVONDALE ARTS

95 Watch Hill Road

Westerly

401-315-5479

avondalearts.com

BABCOCK-SMITH HOUSE MUSEUM

124 Granite St.

Westerly

401-596-5704

babcocksmithhouse.org

BLACK DUCK GALLERY

25 Broad St.

Westerly

blackduckgallery.com

CHARLESTOWN GALLERY

5000 S. County Trail

Charlestown

401-364-0120

charlestowngalleryri.com

DENNIS SIRRINE GALLERY

155 Water St.

Stonington

dennissirrine@att.net

HOXIE GALLERY

Westerly Public Library

44 Broad St.

Westerly

401-596-2877, ext. 3

westerlylibrary.org

• June: Juneteenth Art Show

• July: Nancy Balentine

KETTLE POND VISITOR CENTER

50 Bend Road

Charlestown

401-364-9124

• Through Aug. 25: On the Wing

LA GRUA CENTER

32 Water St.

Stonington

860-535-2300

lagruacenter.org

LILY PAD GALLERY

1 Bay St.

Watch Hill

401-559-2988

lilypadgallery.com

LIGHTHOUSE MUSEUM AND PALMER HOUSE

7 Water St./40 Palmer St.

Stonington

stoningtonhistory.org

LIVING SHARKS MUSEUM

53 High St.

Westerly

860-961-7720

livingsharks.org

Open Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MYSTIC SEAPORT MUSEUM

47 Greenmanville Ave.

Mystic

888-572-5388

mysticseaport.org

• Through Aug. 30: Fish & Forrest Photography exhibit

STUDIO M

29 Cottrell St.

Mystic

860-536-5000

studiomframing.com

TAPPED APPLE

37 High St.

Westerly

tappedapple.com

401-637-4946

UNITED THEATRE

5 Canal St.

Westerly

unitedtheatre.org

• July 28 to Sept. 17: Feminine Wiles: The Art of Barbara Shermund

UPSTAIRS MILL GALLERY

The Velvet Mill

22 Bayview Ave.

Stonington

thevelvetmill.com

WESTERLY ARMORY MUSEUM

8 Dixon St.

Westerly

401-596-8554

westerlyarmory.com

Open Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Free.

WHEELER LIBRARY

101 Main St.

North Stonington

860-535-0383

wheelerlibrary.org

• June: Brian Rathbun, Pamela Rathbun and Pat Pierson

A DRIVE AWAY

ALEXEY VON SCHLIPPE GALLERY

1084 Shennecossett Road

Groton

860-405-9052

avsgallery.sfa.uconn.edu

• Through Sept. 29: Open Air 2023

CHESTER LATHAM GALLERY

108 Main St.

Noank

860-536-3021

COOLEY GALLERY

25 Lyme St.

Old Lyme

860-434-8807

cooleygallery.com

CUMMINGS ART GALLERIES

Connecticut College

270 Mohegan Ave.

New London

conncoll.edu

CUSTOM HOUSE MARITIME MUSEUM

150 Bank St.

New London

860-447-2501

nlmaritimesociety.org

Open Wednesday through Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

DEBLOIS GALLERY

134 Aquidneck Ave.

Middletown

401-847-9977

debloisgallery.com

• July 1 to 30: Aquidneck Island Arts Club, with Daniel Read

• Aug. 5 to 27: Members' Show

• Sept. 2 to Oct. 1: Juried Open Show

• Oct. 7 to 29: Allison Elia, BL Green, Brian Simas, Kimberly Smiley

EBENEZER AVERY HOUSE

Fort Street

Groton

averymemorialassociation.com

EXPRESSIONES CULTURAL CENTER

84 Bank St.

New London

expressiones.org

FINER LINE GALLERY

48 West Main St.

Mystic

860-536-8339

finerlinegallery.com

Exhibits of art of local scenes from the area

FLORENCE GRISWOLD MUSEUM

96 Lyme St.

Old Lyme

860-434-5542

florencegriswoldmuseum.org

• Ongoing: An American Place: The Art Colony at Old Lyme

GROTON AIRPORT

155 Tower Ave.

Groton

860-448-5135

culturesect.org/art-at-the-airport

HALE HOUSE

2625 Commodore Perry Highway

Matunuck

401-830-4677

halehouse.org

Open by appointment

HERA GALLERY

10 High St.

Wakefield

401-789-1488

heragallery.org

• Through July 22: Among Us

HYGIENIC ART GALLERIES

79-83 Bank St.

New London

860-443-8001

hygienic.org

• Through July 22: Local Scenes

LYMAN ALLYN MUSEUM

625 Williams St.

New London

860-443-2545

lymanallyn.org

• Through Sept. 10: John T. Hill - Random Access

• Through July 23: Small Wonders: Insects in Focus

• Through Sept. 3: Barkley L. Hendricks in New London

MASHANTUCKET PEQUOT MUSEUM

110 Pequot Trail

Ledyard

pequotmuseum.org

MYSTIC MUSEUM OF ART

9 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-7601

mysticmuseumofart.org

• Through Sept. 24: From Crisis to Color

MYSTIC & NOANK LIBRARY

40 Library St.

Mystic

860-536-7721

mysticnoanklibrary.org

NEWPORT ART MUSEUM

76 Bellevue Ave.

Newport

401-848-8200

newportartmuseum.org

• Through Oct. 8: Dress Code

• July 15 to Dec. 31: Bob Dilworth

NOANK FOUNDRY ARTIST STUDIOS

70 Marsh Road

Noank

860-572-2799

NORWICH ARTSPACE GALLERY

35 Chestnut St.

Norwich

860-823-8615

ONEWAY GALLERY

140 Boon St.

Narragansett

401-792-8800

onewaygallery.com

RISD MUSEUM

224 Benefit St.

Providence

401-454-6500

risdmuseum.org

• Through July 30: Sensing Fashion

• Through Oct. 8: Eating in Edo

SOUTH COUNTY ART ASSOCIATION

2587 Kingstown Road

Kingston

401-783-2195

southcountyart.org

• Through July 15: All Media Open Juried II

• July 22 to Aug. 12: Member's Annual Exhibition

• Aug. 17 to Sept. 16: The Great Art Heist

• Sept. 21 to Oct. 14: Member's Invitational

• Oct. 19 to Nov. 11: All Media Open Juried III

• Nov. 24 to Dec. 17: Holiday Pottery & Art Sale

STUDIO 33 ART AND FRAME GALLERY

140 Bank St.

New London

studio33gallery.wordpress.com

SUBMARINE FORCE MUSEUM

1 Crystal Lake Road

Groton

ussnautilus.org

Wednesday through Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

THAMES RIVER GALLERY

239 Bank St.

New London

860-443-0344

TOMAQUAG MUSEUM

390 Summit Road

Exeter

401-491-9063

tomaquagmuseum.org

TRADE WINDS GALLERY

5 West Main St.

Mystic

860-536-0119

tradewinds.fineartstudioonline.com

U.R.I. FINE ARTS CENTER

105 Upper College Road

Kingston

401-874-5821

uri.edu/art/galleries/

VILLAGE ARTSPACE

52 Main St.

Noank

facebook.com/villageartspace

WICKFORD ART ASSOCIATION

36 Beach St.

North Kingstown

401-294-6840

wickfordart.org

• Through July 23: Small Works: Ocean State Artisans

• July 28 to Aug. 27: Putting it on Paper

• Sept. 1 to Oct. 1: Fur Feathers Fins

• Oct 6 to Nov. 5: Photography: From Ordinary to Extraordinary

• Nov. 10 to Dec. 22: Small Works: Holiday

