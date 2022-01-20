CLOSE TO HOME
ARTISTS ’ COOPERATIVE GALLERY OF WESTERLY
14 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-2020
Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Through Jan. 30: Culture, Community, Connections
• Feb. 2 to 27: Environment - Between Sea & Sky
AVONDALE ARTS
95 Watch Hill Road
Westerly
401-315-5479
BABCOCK-SMITH HOUSE MUSEUM
124 Granite St.
Westerly
401-596-5704
Tours offered by appointment
BLACK DUCK GALLERY
25 Broad St.
Westerly
BOOKS ON THE POND & GALLERY
289 Narrow Lane
Charlestown
914-450-9598
CHARLESTOWN GALLERY
5000 S. County Trail
Charlestown
401-364-0120
THE COOKED GOOSE
92 Watch Hill Road
Westerly
401-348-9888
• Through February: Catherine Mansell
DENNIS SIRRINE GALLERY
155 Water St.
Stonington
HOXIE GALLERY
Westerly Public Library
44 Broad St.
Westerly
401-596-2877, ext. 3
• January: Mary Blanchet
LA GRUA CENTER
32 Water St.
Stonington
860-535-2300
• Through Feb. 2: Coming Out for Art
LILY PAD GALLERY
1 Bay St.
Watch Hill
401-559-2988
LIGHTHOUSE MUSEUM AND PALMER HOUSE
7 Water St./40 Palmer St.
Stonington
Museums open Thursday to Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 15.
LIVING SHARKS MUSEUM
53 High St.
Westerly
860-961-7720
Open Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
MYSTIC SEAPORT
47 Greenmanville Ave.
Mystic
888-572-5388
• Through March 27: Grand Panorama of a Whaling Voyage
STUDIO M
29 Cottrell St.
Mystic
860-536-5000
UPSTAIRS MILL GALLERY
The Velvet Mill
22 Bayview Ave.
Stonington
Jan. 28 to April 10: Contemporary Translations
WESTERLY ARMORY MUSEUM
8 Dixon St.
Westerly
401-596-8554
Open Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Free.
WHEELER LIBRARY
101 Main St.
North Stonington
860-535-0383
• Through Feb. 11: Merry Bliss: Before and After
A DRIVE AWAY
64th Note
44 Brook St.
Noank
860-208-9925
COASTAL CONTEMPORARY GALLERY
491 Thames St.
Newport
401-612-6121
coastalcontemporarygallery.com
• Through Jan. 31: The Preserve
COOLEY GALLERY
25 Lyme St.
Old Lyme
860-434-8807
CUMMINGS ARTS CENTER GALLERIES
Connecticut College
270 Mohegan Ave.
New London
CUSTOM HOUSE MARITIME MUSEUM
150 Bank St.
New London
860-447-2501
Open Wednesday through Sunday, 1-5 p.m.
DEBLOIS GALLERY
134 Aquidneck Ave.
Middletown
401-847-9977
EBENEZER AVERY HOUSE
Fort Street
Groton
EXPRESSIONES CULTURAL CENTER
84 Bank St.
New London
FINER LINE GALLERY
48 West Main St.
Mystic
860-536-8339
Exhibits of art of local scenes from the area
FLORENCE GRISWOLD MUSEUM
96 Lyme St.
Old Lyme
860-434-5542
• Ongoing: An American Place: The Art Colony at Old Lyme
• Through Jan. 24: Revisiting America: The Prints of Currier & Ives
• Feb. 12 to May 1: New London County Quilts and Bedcovers
HALE HOUSE
2625 Commodore Perry Highway
Matunuck
401-830-4677
Open by appointment
HERA GALLERY
10 High St.
Wakefield
401-789-1488
• Feb. 5 to 26: 30th Biennial Children’s Exhibition
HYGIENIC ART GALLERIES
79-83 Bank St.
New London
860-443-8001
• Through Jan. 21: Whalers, Lancers & Saints
LATHAM CHESTER STORE GALLERY
Main Street
Noank
860-536-3021
LYMAN ALLYN MUSEUM
625 Williams St.
New London
860-443-2545
• Through Jan. 23: Revisiting America: The Prints of Currier & Ives
• Through Jan. 23: The Way Sisters: Miniaturists of the Early Republic
MASHANTUCKET PEQUOT MUSEUM
110 Pequot Trail
Ledyard
MYSTIC MUSEUM OF ART
9 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-7601
NEWPORT ART MUSEUM
76 Bellevue Ave.
Newport
401-848-8200
• Through May 29: Newport Biennial 2022 exhibition
NOANK FOUNDRY ARTIST STUDIOS
70 Marsh Road
Noank
860-572-2799
ONEWAY GALLERY
140 Boon St.
Narragansett
401-792-8800
RISD MUSEUM
224 Benefit St.
Providence
401-454-6500
• Jan. 29 to July 3: Variance
• Through Jan. 30: Shahzia Sikander
• Through March 23: Any distance between us
• Through Jan. 23: Works in Progress
SOUTH COUNTY ART ASSOCIATION
2587 Kingstown Road
Kingston
401-783-2195
• Through Feb. 5: Richard Parker Retrospective
• Through Feb. 5: Members Invitational
• Feb. 10 to March 5: Open Juried Photography
• March 10 to April 2: Open Juried Print, Paint & Drawing
• April 7 to May 7: Member's Invitational
• May 19 to June 11: Earthworks
• June 16 to July 16: All Media Open Juried - Diaspora
• July 23 to Aug. 13: 95th Member's Annual Exhibition
• Aug. 18 to Sept. 10: The Great Art Heist
• Sept. 15 to Oct. 15: Member's Invitational
• Oct. 20 to Nov. 12: All Media Open Juried
• Nov. 25 to Dec. 18: Holiday Pottery & Art Sale
STUDIO 33 ART AND FRAME GALLERY
140 Bank St.
New London
• Through Jan. 29: Holiday Potpourri Exhibit
SUBMARINE FORCE MUSEUM
1 Crystal Lake Road
Groton
Wednesday through Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
THAMES RIVER GALLERY
239 Bank St.
New London
860-443-0344
TOMAQUAG MUSEUM
390 Summit Road
Exeter
401-491-9063
TRADE WINDS GALLERY
5 West Main St.
Mystic
860-536-0119
tradewinds.fineartstudioonline.com
U.R.I. FINE ARTS CENTER
105 Upper College Road
Kingston
401-874-5821
VILLAGE ARTSPACE
52 Main St.
Noank
WICKFORD ART ASSOCIATION
36 Beach St.
North Kingstown
401-294-6840
• Through Jan. 30: Leading By Example
• Feb. 4 to March 6: Photography
• March 11 to April 3: A Is For…
• April 8 to May 8: Botanical Inspiration
• May 13 to 29: Emerging Artist Invitational
• June 3 to 26: Juried Artist Member Invitational
• July 1 to 31: Small Works: Ocean State Artisans
• Aug. 5 to 28: Anything Goes
• Sept. 2 to 25: Push-Pull-Print
• Sept. 30 to Oct. 23: 10th Annual Poetry & Art
• Oct. 28 to Nov. 13: Fur Feathers Fins
• Nov. 18 to Dec. 21: Small Works: Holiday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.