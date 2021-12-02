CALEB MAGGS, Chariho, Football, Junior; Maggs caught 11 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns in the Chargers’ loss to East Greenwich on Thanksgiving eve. He had scoring receptions of 1 and 29 yards.

LUKE LOWRY, Stonington, Football, Junior; Lowry caught a pair of TD passes in the Bears’ Thanksgiving Day loss to Westerly. The two scoring receptions matched a record for the holiday game held by five others. Lowry had touchdown catches of 36 and 67 yards. He was named Stonington’s top offensive player in the game.

ZACK TUCK, Westerly, Football, Junior; Tuck rushed for 241 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ Thanksgiving Day victory over Stonington. Tuck was named the game’s MVP and was also selected as Westerly’s top offensive player.

Vote

View Results