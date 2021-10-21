STONINGTON — Fusion, a celebration of the visual, culinary and performing arts, will return to Stonington's Velvet Mill Studios Friday.
The colorful event, sponsored by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, will feature the fine works of Velvet Mill artists — many of whom will open their studios and be there to welcome guests — culinary creations of regional restaurants, a wine and beer tasting, live music, and its colorful signature, attraction tasteful body painting.
This year, said chamber president Lisa Konicki, a total of "18 talented artists, the most to ever participate, will show off their skills by bodypainting on models from the local community," an activity "that pushes the boundaries of artistic creativity and design."
"This popular and unique event showcases the Velvet Mill, highlights local artists and is also a fundraiser for the business organizations who recognize and promote the arts as an important partner in the region’s economy," Konicki said in a statement.
Also included on the evening's program will be live music performed by the popular local band Sugar, and food stations set up by Surf Cantina, No Bull and Windjammer Surf Bar.
"Other local restaurants are contributing platters ranging from tenderloin to meatballs and pot stickers," Konicki said.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
