PROVIDENCE — The musical comedy revival of "Funny Girl" will launch its national tour Saturday at the Providence Performing Arts Center for a limited one-week engagement through Sept. 16.
The cast will feature Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester as Mrs. Brice and the debut of Katerina McCrimmon as Fanny Brice. The pair will be joined by Stephen Mark Lukas as Nick Arnstein, Izaiah Montaque Harris as Eddie Ryan, Walter Coppage as Florenz Ziegfeld, Leah Platt as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Christine Bunuan as Mrs. Meeker, Eileen T’Kaye as Mrs. Strakosh, and David Foley Jr. as Tom Keeney.
Manchester has been an icon in the music industry since the 1970s, best known for celebrated songs such as "Don't Cry Out Loud," “You Should Hear How She Talks About You,” and “Through The Eyes Of Love (Ice Castles)." In her national tour debut, McCrimmon steps into the role of Fanny Brice on the heels of becoming a YoungArts winner in theater and a Presidential Scholar in the Arts.
Directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer, "Funny Girl" features the classic score by Tony-, Grammy-, and Academy Award-winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award-winner Bob Merrill. The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Lennart, is revised by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein.
The Broadway revival features iconic songs, including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People.” Breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice. As a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage, everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened — she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. The Observer describes the revival as “sparkling and explosively entertaining!”
"Funny Girl" features choreography by Ellenore Scott; tap choreography by Ayodele Casel; scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn; costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty; lighting design by Tony Award-winner Kevin Adams; sound design by Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan and Cody Spencer; hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates; music supervision by Emmy Award-winner Michael Rafter; casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and Jason Thinger; orchestrations by Chris Walker; dance, vocal, and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean. The associate director is Johanna McKeon, the associate choreographer is Jeffrey Gugliotti, and the assistant director is Torya Beard. The assistant tap choreographer is Dre Torres.
Tickets for "Funny Girl" are available at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), by visiting ppacri.org/funnygirl or by calling 401-421-ARTS (2787). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 401-574-3162.
Ticket prices range from $20 to $90; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box office window and phone hours for the summer are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.
— Sun staff
