WESTERLY — The Narragansett Bay Chorus — the Providence Chapter of the Patriot Division of the Northeastern District of the Barbershop Harmony Society of America — will hold an a capella fundraiser for South County Habitat for Humanity on Sunday at Dunn's Corners Community Church.
The concert will feature Nantucket Sound, Trade Secret and Rhode Rhapsodies.
The chorus is known for singing a broad range of popular and traditional songs and show tunes, according to the chorus website, "including sad songs, happy songs, funny songs, even gospel tunes."
"Our 2023 repertoire includes such favorites as 'All of Me,' 'Come Fly with Me,' 'Shenandoah,' 'Sixteen Tons,' 'Summertime' and 'You Raise Me Up," according to the website. "We typically end our performances with a stirring rendition of 'Sweet Caroline,' which New England audiences love."
In April 2022 they placed first in their category at the Patriot Division competition in Hyannis, Mass., and placed third among all 50 choruses in the Northeastern District at the competition in St. John, New Brunswick.
"In our 75-year history we have won the Northeastern District competition 15 times," the website says, "But we believe our best days are ahead of us!"
The group currently has 43 active members, most of whom live within a 20-minute drive of North Providence, but they have had members come from as far away as Cape Cod, Connecticut, New Hampshire and even upstate New York.
The chorus has appeared all over Rhode Island and Massachusetts as well as other places in New England and has performed in Canada, California and England.
In addition to Sunday's concert, the chorus is planning shows in Providence, Warwick, Tiverton, and Hopedale, Mass., this year. They hold an annual holiday show at La Salette Shrine in Attleboro, Mass., each year.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.