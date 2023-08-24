STONINGTON — He has recorded extensively as a studio musician — appearing on releases by Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, John Legend and Rufus Wainright, among many others — and now he'll be performing live for audiences at La Grua Center Saturday for a Music Matters concert called "Hemispheres Colliding."
Cellist Gabriel Cabezas — recently named one of "23 Composers and Performers to Watch in ’23" by the Washington Post — will perform a cello solo featuring the works of J.S. Bach, Jessie Montogomery, Alyssa Weinberg, Giuseppe Colombi, Caroline Shaw and Coleridge-Taylor.
A prolific and sought-after soloist and collaborator, as comfortable interpreting new works as he is with the pillar scores of the cello repertoire, Cabezas has appeared with America’s finest symphony orchestras, including those of Philadelphia, Chicago, Cleveland and New York, and has premiered dozens of new works by some of the most brilliant composers of the day.
Known as a "persuasive, deeply committed voyager through rewarding soundscapes of our time," Cabezas is an "irrepressibly collaborative musician we are fortunate indeed to hear on his own," according to concert organizers.
"He'll interweave a sumptuous 17th-century chaconne for bass instrument and Bach's haunting 2nd solo suite among a rich-hued tapestry of engaging, highly individualistic pieces of our time," the program says.
He recently released "Lost Coast," a dynamic album of original music composed by Gabriella Smith inspired by her reflections on climate change, which she has seen devastate her home state of California. The album was named one of NPR Music’s “Favorite Albums Of 2021” and was named a “Classical Album to Hear Right Now” by The New York Times.
Cabezas is a member of the acclaimed chamber sextet yMusic, whose "virtuosic execution and unique configuration have attracted high profile collaborators" — from Paul Simon to Bill T. Jones to Ben Folds — and inspired an expanding repertoire of original works by prominent composers including Caroline Shaw, Missy Mazzoli, Nico Muhly and Andrew Norman.
Cabezas recently co-founded the quartet collective Owls, described as “a dream group” by The New York Times. While weaving together new compositions with original arrangements of music ranging from the 1600s to the present, Owls' distinctive instrumentation (violin, viola, and two cellos) allows them access to beautiful and exhilarating new sound worlds—effectively guaranteeing that each performance is uniquely them and without limits.
He is also a co-founder of Duende, a new music and contemporary dance collective that focuses on the interaction between musicians and dancers in the realization of new scores.
In 2016, Cabezas received the Sphinx Medal of Excellence, a career grant awarded to extraordinary classical Black and Latinx musicians, who, early in their professional career demonstrate artistic excellence, outstanding work ethic, a spirit of determination, and ongoing commitment to leadership. He studied at the Curtis Institute of Music under Carter Brey.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
