WESTERLY — It looks like another busy long weekend at The Knick beginning with tonight's appearance by singer-songwriter Josiah Johnson, continuing with Friday's concert by hip-hop artist Brother Ali, and ending with the annual Mitchfest on Sunday.
Johnson, best known for his time as a founding member of folk-pop group the Head and the Heart, has been making a name for himself since leaving his old band and beginning a solo career in 2018. His debut solo album, "Every Feeling on a Loop," was released in 2020, with a follow scheduled for this year. His style has been likened to Bon Iver and Sufjan Stevens and his live performances have been called "cathartic," full of "emotive music and storytelling, with melodies that stick in your head for days after."
Brother Ali, a highly-respected hip-hop artist, speaker and community leader whose two-decade resume includes eight critically-acclaimed albums, mentorships with iconic hip-hop legends Chuck D and Rakim, and performances on late-night shows with Jimmy Fallon and Conan O’Brien, has earned plaudits for his provocative and uplifting brand of hip-hop. His music has earned him coveted press features like Rolling Stone’s 40th anniversary edition and Source Magazine’s “Hip-Hop Quotables”, while his outspoken social justice message has landed him on government watch lists. He’s also lectured at universities from Princeton to Stanford and delivered the keynote address at the Nobel Peace Prize Forum.
When he’s not being arrested for civil disobedience in support of marginalized communities, Brother Ali travels the world learning and teaching Islamic spirituality under some of today’s most renowned teachers.
In addition to leading worship services and classes, he co-founded the Gemali Project, an organization that helps Muslim converts and spiritual seekers access the Islamic tradition. Brother Ali recently launched "The Travelers Podcast" from his new home in Istanbul, exploring life’s journey with cultural, spiritual, and thought leaders from across the globe.
On Sunday, the annual daylong event in honor of the late James "Mitch" Christina and Josephine "Jay" Christina — longtime supporters of Westerly's blues scene — returns to The Knick. A benefit for Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of Rhode Island, the show is a "Tribute to the Kings and Queens of R&B Plus Louis Prima," and the lineup includes such stars as Christine Ohlman, the Soupy Boys with Brian Templeton, Toni Lynn Washington, Michelle Willson, Lisa Marie, Dave Howard, Mr. Nick, and Ed Scheer. The artists plan to honor such artists as Etta James, Aretha Franklin, Ruth Brown, Koko Taylor, Freddie King, Albert King, B.B. King and Louis Prima.
For tickets and more information, call the Knickerbocker Music Center at 401-315-5070, or visit https://knickmusic.com/
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.