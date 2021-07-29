UNCASVILLE — Entertainment is heating up at Mohegan Sun this summer, with stand-up comedy inside Comix Comedy Club, tribute bands at the new Party on the Patio event every Friday night and a number of the biggest names in music returning to the 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena.
A number of local bands like the Brandt Taylor Band, F & Blues Band, Thirty 6 Red and Chris MacKay & The ToneShifters, will join the summer musical lineup and play the Wolf Den each week during August and September.
The action rolls on Aug. 5, when singer, songwriter and guitarist, Brandt Taylor, returns to the Wolf Den stage. Taylor, who hails from Connecticut and began playing music at the age of 9 and professionally by 16, will take the stage with his full band, playing original music.
On Saturday, Aug. 7, F & Blues Band, a high-energy blues dance band composed of four highly seasoned musicians will take the stage.
In September, Souls on Fire will bring its 10-piece horn section and the best music of the '70s to the Wolf Den stage with hits from Chicago, Tower of Power, Stevie Wonder and Motown.
New London’s own ToneShifters are set for back-to-back Wolf Den shows beginning Saturday, Sept. 4. Formed in 2009, the ToneShifters are a blues/roots band who have played venues like CBGBs, Studio 54 and the Hartford Civic Center. Their sound also combines different genres into a cohesive mix of originals and obscure covers.
The Wolf Den will also still feature some nationally touring headliners throughout the summer, including Autograph who play tonight, Queensrÿche, who'll take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 14, and O-Town on Thursday, Sept. 30.
All Wolf Den shows are free for the 21-and-over crowd, but lines form early and seats are given on a first-come, first-serve basis.
More information is available by calling 888-226-7711 or visiting mohegansun.com.
