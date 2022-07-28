WESTERLY — Mary Weiss was amazed at the fascinating tidbits of information she read about as she prepared for the historical "Friends at 50" exhibit that opens next week at the Westerly Library.
The exhibit, which opens Aug. 3, focuses on the relationship between the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park and The Friends of the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park and commemorates the many contributions the friends have made to the library during the last half-century.
In addition to the exhibit — which will be on view throughout the month of August — the Friends group has planned a number of other activities, including ongoing "Pop-Up Summer Book Sales" on the Esplanade every Thursday through Labor Day, a "Friends Tea Party" on Aug. 20 in the Terrace Room, and the "Friends at Fifty Gala," scheduled to take place at the United Theatre on Sept. 30.
Founded in 1972 to “promote and further the goals” of the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park, the Friends provide assistance to the library by raising money and offering "programs of interest to the reading public."
The Friends have organized and staffed the "beloved book sales" over the years — which have raised "substantial funds" for the library and park — and regularly organize "creative and innovative programs, lectures and events for the community’s education and enjoyment."
"The friends have been so creative and so involved," said Weiss, a Friends board member and chair of the upcoming "Friends at 50" exhibit. "It's just phenomenal."
While preparing for the exhibit, Weiss said, she pored over 75 pages of notes and years' worth of minutes to gather the facts and highlights of the partnership between the two closely-linked but separate organizations.
Aside from the impressive amount of funds the Friends have raised, she said, the group was instrumental in helping the library and park to become the first (and only) "Literary Landmark" in the state of Rhode Island, helped establish the library as an official member of the "American Writers Museum," and has held many extraordinary, memorable programs.
The exhibit will include all sorts of interesting facts and stories, Weiss said, including a piece about Chon Day, the New Yorker cartoonist, who designed the Friends’ "Book Boy” logo.
"I think people will be amazed," said Weiss.
The opening night of the exhibit will also include a speaking portion with a welcome and presentation of proclamations, a brief history with an overview of the highlights of the exhibit and a continual showing of "The Brides of Westerly” video, one of the many events organized by Donna Celico, Weiss said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.