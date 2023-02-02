NEW LONDON — Maggie's Guitar, a popular local folk band that plays everything from Celtic-tinged folk to classic rock, will perform songs from "Crossing" at Friday Night Folk in New London next week. The show is a benefit for Start Fresh, a local nonprofit that resettles refugees and other displaced persons.
Maggie's Guitar, featuring Ron Gletherow on vocals, guitar, keyboard and bass; Margaret "Maggie" Gletherow on guitar and bass; and Mike Bailey on vocals, guitar and bass, has played at many venues throughout the Northeast, including the Upper Darby Performing Arts Center in Philadelphia, the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook, the Garde Arts Center in New London, the Small Town Concert Series in Chester, the Donald Oat Theater in Norwich and the Majestic Theater in West Springfield, Mass.
"Crossing" is a musical based on an immigrant's tale. It's a story of love, loss, and redemption based on the true story of Thomas Morrison and Francis Victory Cox of Norwich, a Scottish father and son who reunite in America in the 1800s.
Thomas Morrison Jr. was Bailey's great-great grandfather. Bailey and Ron Gletherow have written the songs for the musical.
Cast members, in what they're calling a "small stage" adaptation, will perform both acoustic and fully produced versions of the songs at Friday Night Folk. The adaptation stars Bailey, Braiden Sunshine, who was a semifinalist on NBC's "The Voice," Julia Helal and Galen Donovan. The cast also includes Gletherow, Mike Kickingbear Johnson and Samuel Morrison Bailey.
Bailey, in a statement, said the small stage adaptation has been in production for the last three years. With the small cast and fully orchestrated tracks, he said, it enables the group to adapt to a variety of venues and settings.
Since 2016, Start Fresh has welcomed eight refugee families (37 individuals) to New London — three from Syria, two from Sudan, two from Afghanistan, and one from Honduras. While co-sponsoring these families with Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services (IRIS) of New Haven, local Start Fresh volunteers have rented and furnished apartments, provided rides, and assisted families with food shopping.
More information is available at www.crossingamusicaljourney.com.
