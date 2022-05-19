NEW LONDON — Colleen Kattau and Charlie King will join forces Friday for a long-awaited performance at Friday Night Folk at All Souls.
The pair are known for singing with a common passion that allows listeners to believe the world can be saved by beauty.
"Their songs are like flowers growing from the hard soil of political realities, rooted in the belief that music can cultivate a new reality by embodying visions in song," according to a release from the folk music center. "The common repertoire they’ve developed is rich, harmonious and brimful of comic relief."
King has been at the heart of American folk music for 50 years. His songs have been recorded and sung by Pete Seeger, Holly Near, Ronnie Gilbert, John McCutcheon, Arlo Guthrie, Peggy Seeger, Chad Mitchell and Judy Small. He is the 2018 recipient of the Phil Ochs Award, recognizing his music and activism for social and political justice in the spirit of Phil Ochs. Pete Seeger nominated Charlie for the Sacco-Vanzetti Social Justice Award, which he received in November 1999, and in 2014 he received the Joe Hill Award, a lifetime achievement award for excellence in the field of labor culture.
Kattau is a bilingual vocalist/songwriter who stirs listeners with her clear voice, collective spirit and rhythmic sensibility. She’s been called “our lady of peace” for bringing diverse people together in song. She has recorded seven albums and three benefit compilations for environmental and peace actions. Her 2020 album is "Besos Kisses." Her music has been featured on "Democracy Now," and she performs at Phil Ochs nights.
The concert will also be livestreamed and a YouTube link will be posted May 20 on the All Souls YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/AllSoulsNewLondon. Suggested donation is $15 to $20. Charlie and Colleen welcome your donations to Charlie King Music at www.paypal.com/paypalme/charliekingmusic or send a check to Charlie King, PO Box 24, Shelburne Falls MA 01370.
Refreshments will be available. Please check for updated mask requirements at fridaynightfolk.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
