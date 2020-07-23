OLD LYME — "Fresh Fields," a celebration of the Florence Griswold Museum's most beloved landscape paintings created by impressionist artists who visited Old Lyme, will be on display at the museum through Nov. 1.
"Fresh Fields" brings new voices to bear on old favorites and recent acquisitions, according to an announcement from the museum, whose curators have placed the paintings "in a fresh light by sharing new research as well as inviting outside experts to help us appreciate our collections with deeper ecological and historical understanding."
"Relatedly, we hope to work with members of this region’s Native American communities to craft a land acknowledgment for the museum’s property," the statement said.
In addition to labels by Curator Amy Kurtz Lansing, museum visitors will find texts with perspectives from ecologists, scholars of slavery, local history, and women’s history.
