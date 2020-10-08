PROVIDENCE — The great abolitionist Frederick Douglass, once the most famous Black man in America, has some fascinating connections to Westerly. In 1873 he stayed in the very home that is now the Margin Street Inn. Douglass, who spoke in Westerly in 1873, was a guest at the home of Charles Perry, a local abolitionist. In 1899, the Smith Granite Co. of Westerly created a statue of Douglass using highly coveted Westerly blue granite as its pedestal.
Douglass also spoke in and visited friends in Providence, Pawtucket, Portsmouth, Little Compton, Newport, Valley Falls and Kingston.
"Few know that he had a deep and abiding relationship with Rhode Island," said Robb Dimmick, co-founder of Stages of Freedom, a nonprofit devoted to promoting Rhode Island African American history.
Virtual guests can learn more about Douglass' relationship with Rhode Island on Friday when the Providence Athenaeum and Stages of Freedom presents "Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom," a talk with Pulitzer Prize-winner Dr. David Blight and music by the Schiller Boston Community Chorus.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
