RICHMOND — Country Artist Frank Ray, a former police officer who opened the doors for a modern Latino country music movement, will headline the Washington County Fair's performance stage Saturday.
"I served on the Las Cruces, New Mexico, Police force for 10 years," said a friendly Ray Tuesday morning from his home in Nashville. "But music has always been my passion."
"I was a big nineties country fan," said Ray, noting that he listened to a lot of George Strait and Tracy Lawrence back in the day.
"I grew up with Mexican music and listening to Selena," he said. "Mariachi music was also big.
"I think Mexican music and country go hand-in-hand," Ray added. "It's been really cool to express myself through music that has been under-represented."
Ray, a Texas chart-topper and bilingual recording artist, grew up both enriched in his Mexican culture — 3 miles from the border in New Mexico — and surrounded by country music in Texas.
Ray was immersed in the best of both worlds and has been harmonizing the two since. Described as “easygoing contemporary country with pop-soul hooks and a dash of Southwestern spice” (Rolling Stone), Ray’s music is a blend — drawing influences from ‘90s Texas country, Latin, R&B and pop.
As an entertainer, he delivers engaging, high-energy performances that have a little something for everyone. It’s with this cross-cultural appeal and his panorama of influences that the Los Angeles Times proclaims Ray “is looking to stretch country music’s cultural boundaries.”
In the three short years since embarking on his musical journey full-time, he has racked up two No. 1 singles and three Top 10 singles on the Texas country radio charts, become a staff songwriter, landed Frank Rogers as his producer and signed a record deal with BBR Music Group/Stoney Creek Records.
In addition to being named an “Artist to Watch” by Rolling Stone, Ray has appeared on USA Network’s Real Country, been profiled in the Los Angeles Times and on NBC's "Today" show. He has also toured the nation and shared stages in support of artists like Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Kip Moore, LANCO, Old Dominion and Hunter Hayes.
His single with Stoney Creek Records, “Country’d Look Good On You,” is currently climbing through the Top 20. His new EP, "Getcha Some," will be released Friday.
"There will be something for everybody," Ray said about his upcoming performance, which he described as "a high-energy performance."
"We have a good time," he said. "We bring a party."
