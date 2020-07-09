MASHANTUCKET — Foxwoods Resort Casino is the latest venue to join the outdoor drive-in craze with their newest attraction, "Night Out at the Drive-In."
Foxwoods plans to show one feature film per night Thursdays through Sundays in July and August, and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in September and October.
July’s line-up will include the Captain America trilogy, "Toy Story," "Fast & The Furious, as well as indie favorite "Booksmart."
“For those looking for safe, fun and local experiences this summer, 'Night Out at the Drive-In' delivers on all fronts,” said Jason Guyot, Interim CEO and SVP of Resort Operations. “We all still want to enjoy our favorite summer traditions, destinations and pastimes, and for many, a night at the movies is on that list. We are thrilled to be able to provide another immersive experience for guests and deliver on our promise of remaining an all-inclusive resort destination.”
The parking lot opens at 7:15 p.m. and all shows will start at 8:45 p.m. As space is limited to 103 cars per night, interested movie-goers must reserve a spot in advance for $25 per car, plus a $15 environmental fee. Guests can also pre-purchase a range of food and beverage options including popcorn, candy and bottled water with their reservation. All items are pre-packaged according to Foxwoods’ strict health and safety guidelines and delivered to guests upon arrival.
For more information and to view movie listings or make a reservation, please visit foxwoods.com/entertainment/drive-in.
