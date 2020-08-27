MASHANTUCKET — Coco Taylor, the "kindly and campy den mother of NYC," will host a 'Virtual Drag Happy Hour Event' Saturday from 6 to 7 p.m.
Sponsored by Foxwood Resort Community, the virtual show will also feature Boston's DJ Coleslaw in a not-to-be-missed event that will include drag performances, a mixology class, pride-themed charades and plenty of prizes.
Viewers can tune in via Foxwoods’ Instagram Live and have the opportunity to win prizes ranging from a free overnight stay at Foxwoods to gift cards to local LGBTQ+ owned establishments including Integrative Massage Works, Eighty7Pixels and Fresh Yoga.
Foxwoods will be making a donation to Out CT, a nonprofit that coordinates the New London Pride Festival and seeks to create opportunities for integrating and promoting positive visibility for the LGBTQ+ community in an effort to honor local members of the organization.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
