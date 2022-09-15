STONINGTON — The fourth annual Art Walk, sponsored by the Stonington Borough Merchants Association, returns Saturday and will be held rain or shine.
The one-day outdoor art fair — which has been expanded to include more artists, music and food than previous years — is free to the public and expected to attract artists and visitors from across New England, according to organizers.
For the first time, Water Street between Pearl and Church streets will be closed for the day to accommodate the painters, illustrators, watercolorists, sculptors, potters, and photographers who will line the street with tents, along with select Stonington Borough merchants who will host artists at their storefronts.
“This year’s Art Walk will feature our most wide-ranging lineup of artists and activities to date, and visitors will have the added benefit of strolling through the center of Water Street for the day,” said Deborah Norman, a board member of the merchants association. “We’ve expanded the scale of this festive and family-friendly event to showcase the best of the regional art scene, right in the heart of our historic seaside village.”
Affiliated activities taking place in support of the Art Walk will include a new exhibition called "Looking Forward," when a group of Velvet Mill artists will display their work in the backyard garden of 147 Water St. and Stonington Free Library will distribute free Art Walk grab-and-go bags for kids and adults.
At La Grua Center, an exhibit called "Celebrating Our Region’s Hispanic Artists” will be on display through Oct. 31, which highlights artists of Expressiones and the Hispanic Alliance. The exhibit is open to the public for a suggested donation of $5.
"This will be my third year at the Art Walk,” said Sheila Barbone, a Stonington-based landscape painter. “I’ll have a selection of street scenes of Stonington, Mystic, and New York City. I’m looking forward to another very good event.”
“We participated in the Stonington Borough Art Walk for the first time in 2021,” said James Heetmann of Coastal Arts Studio in a statement. "It was our all-time best sales day so far, and it was so great to meet everyone who attended. Looking forward to it this year!"
In addition to the Borough’s restaurants, there will be food vendors in Wadawanuck Square, including Zest Fresh Pastry serving crepes, the Tiny Tavern serving juices and smoothies, and an ice cream vendor. Additional vendors are expected to join the fun, organizers said.
New to this year’s event will be pop-up acoustic performances along Water Street at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. featuring jazz, classical and blues artists. All musical programs are being coordinated by Simon Holt of Salt Marsh Opera.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
