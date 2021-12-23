WESTERLY — Wondering about a last-minute gift for the music lover in your life? How about tickets to see the Founders play the blues at the Knick next week?
You too can join the fun. Just make a reservation, dust off your dancing shoes, grab a few friends and get ready for a swinging night of music and fun at the Knickerbocker Music Center when the very group of musicians responsible for Westerly's title as "Birthplace of East Coast Blues" comes to town.
On Wednesday night, the Founders — Al Copley, Duke Robillard, Greg Piccolo, Doug James and Rich Lataille — will play at the Knick, to the joy of their devoted fans. The musicians formed Roomful of Blues as young men then went on to pack dance floors and stadiums throughout their careers.
The now world-renowned musicians have played alongside Muddy Waters, Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Stevie Ray Vaughn and countless others and have toured the globe over and over with their performances.
It's a true treat for blues lovers when the much-loved musicians play together at the Knick.
All COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
