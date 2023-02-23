WESTERLY — Mark Charles, a Native American activist and former independent candidate for president of the United States, will speak in Westerly next week as a guest of the Westerly Area Peace & Justice group.
Charles, who co-authored the book "Unsettling Truths — The Ongoing, Dehumanizing Legacy of the Doctrine of Discovery," with Soong-Chan Rah, will speak at Christ Church, Westerly, on Wednesday, March 1.
"Injustice has plagued American society for centuries," Charles writes. "And we cannot move toward being a more just nation without understanding the root causes that have shaped our culture and institutions."
In the book, a prophetic blend of history, theology and cultural commentary, Charles and Rah reveal the far-reaching, damaging effects of the "Doctrine of Discovery.”
Because the book was released in the middle of Charles' campaign for president, and because the COVID-19 pandemic began shortly afterward, the authors were unable to "have a proper book tour and national promotion," Charles writes on his GoFundMe page, which was created "so people who know me, have read the book and believe in its message can have a practical way to help me promote it."
"I am excited to share that our book has generated a tremendous response," he writes, "shifted paradigms, and started some fantastic conversations over the past two years."
The book has also won several awards.
A Navajo citizen who lives in Washington, D.C., with his family, Charles prefers to refer to himself as "the son of a Navajo man and an American-Dutch woman," according to Jourdan Bennett-Begaye, writing in Indian Country Today.
"Never half-Navajo or half-Dutch," Charles told Bennett-Begaye, "That just brings up the history of blood quantum in Native America.
"I fully identify with and embrace both of my parents and both communities,” Charles told Indian Country Today, adding that he is "a Navajo man with a Christian faith who criticizes the Doctrine of Discovery."
The Doctrine of Discovery, according to Bruce McIvor, the founder of a legal organization called First Peoples Law, is inspired by racist 15th-century papal bulls dividing up “uncivilized” Indigenous lands for European powers. It became a legal principle through United States Supreme Court decisions of the 1820s and 1830s, the "Marshall Decisions."
Charles said his goal is to have the nation acknowledge that there are problems in the root of the system, which is America’s foundation.
It all starts with the U.S. Constitution’s "We the People," Charles told Indian Country Today. "It excludes Natives, African Americans, Latinos, women, women of color, and more marginalized communities.
"That foundational level implicit bias has never fully been removed,” he told the publication. “ ... We never abolished slavery. We just redefined it and codified it under the criminal justice system."
The event will be preceded by a light supper and books will be on sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.