WESTERLY — The Friends of the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park will hold a virtual author talk in partnership with the Westerly Library on Tuesday, June 29, at 6 p.m. featuring the acclaimed writer Bing West, who served as assistant Secretary of Defense in the Reagan administration.
West, the author of 11 books, including one with Gen. James Mattis, the New York Times bestseller "Call Sign Chaos," will discuss his latest novel "The Last Platoon: A Novel of the Afghanistan War." The talk, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session, will be introduced by Peg Murphy-Bright, president of the Friends group, and will be moderated by her son, Maj. Murphy A. Bright, U.S. Marine Corps Retired.
The Los Angeles Times dubbed West as "The grunt's Homer," said Murphy-Bright, noting that "'The Last Platoon' is about our wars in Iraq and Afghanistan."
"It is a story of illusion versus reality, courage versus fear, and duty versus ambition," she said.
West served as a Marine grunt in Vietnam and has been on hundreds of patrols in Iraq and Afghanistan, including many operations with Gen. Mattis, and was twice awarded the Pentagon's top medal for Distinguished Public Service. He is a member of the Military History Working Group at the Hoover Institution. West resides with his wife, Betsy, in Hilton Head and Newport.
Registration is required and the deadline is Monday, June 28.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
