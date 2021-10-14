NEW LONDON — How can we best take care of the beauty around us? How do we become responsible stewards of the earth with a global climate crisis and democracy on the brink? How do we use the gifts that have been given to us to make the world a better place? How do we properly value and protect open space? How can we listen to the trees for wisdom? How do we find meaningful connections with nature and one another?
These are just some of the questions environmental artist Ana Flores of Charlestown ponders as she searches for meaning and balance in her own life and art, which is visible in "Forest Dreaming," an exhibition of her sculpture and paintings on display at New London's Lyman Allyn Art Museum through Oct. 24.
The show, which includes newer pieces as well as older pieces dating back to 1999, is a selection of work that follows her shift of consciousness from painter to environmental artist, a "public artist" who creates "public art."
Having lived for decades at the edge of a forest on Narragansett land in Charlestown, Flores said, the boundaries between studio and the land have dissolved. Her studio is the outdoors: being on the land, walking, thinking, drawing ... it all begins outside.
"I am fortunate to have land around me," she said. "The land is my muse ... the forest is my muse."
Flores said the experience of living next to the sacred land of the Narragansetts helped her to "reroot and find a sense of wholeness."
Flores was born in Havana in 1956 and fled Castro's Cuba with her family to the Hartford area in the 1960s, where she spent the rest of her childhood.
Her interest in how "geography shapes us," she writes on her website biography, comes from her own experiences of displacement. She was the first artist-in-residence for both the Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed Association and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
A Rhode Island School of Design graduate, Flores, who is married to landscape sculptor Gabriel Warren, has designed parks and worked with environmental groups all over the country has exhibited at dozens of galleries and museums.
"I feel what I do best is to connect community and place," said Flores, who created and designed "vision boxes" and "poetry boxes" that have been placed in public places to engage public comment.
Included in the exhibit is her outdoor sculpture called "Forest Dialogue," which features two bronze chairs morphing back into trees that invite visitors to sit down upon them and meditate on "our connection to the natural world."
And there are the "Shaman Ladders," all about "shadows and trees," "trees reaching up," and "reaching for the stars."
"It all begins outdoors," said Flores earlier this week as she talked about the exhibit, which has been on display since June, its evolution, its meaning and some of the work included.
"My intellectual and aesthetic bedrock ... once narrowly focused on art history, has shifted," she says in an artist's statement. "Earth stories have become the compelling force for my creative work.”
Museum Director Sam Quigley said in an email that Flores was asked to exhibit "because we wanted to mount an exhibition which had an ecological advocacy agenda informing the art to be displayed.
"Ana was known to us as an artist whose work fit that description, and additionally, she had been part of an earlier show we held here," Quigley said, referring to "On Another Note," curated by Alva Greenberg. "We thought highly of her art and enjoyed working with her. She fit into our 'Near::New' series as she resides fairly near ... and her work is definitely contemporary or 'New.'"
Rebecca Dawson, the museum's director of communications and visitor services, said response to the exhibition has been "overwhelmingly positive."
"Some of the reactions we’ve heard include 'Made me think of my own connection to nature,' 'Such a beautiful and sensitive blending of woodwork and spiritual artistry,' 'I am so moved and inspired by your work,' and 'So alive and growing. Energizing!'" Dawson said in an email Tuesday.
A silver lining of the pandemic, Flores said, was that it encouraged people to be outside and experience nature in new ways.
"It was a blessing," she said, noting that more and more people now realize the "need to protect" our land and our natural resources.
Being outside in nature, she said, "forces us to slow down and to be in the moment."
Flores said she plans to be at the museum on the final day of the exhibit from 2 to 4 p.m. to speak with visitors and answer questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.