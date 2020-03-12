NEW LONDON — Community activist Karen Washington, the founder of New York's Rise & Root Farm, will give a talk in New London Sunday as the final program in the Yellow Farmhouse Education Center's Dandelion Series.
Washington's talk, "The Power of Food to Build a Community," will take place at the Opportunities Industrialization Center of New London County.
A gardener and board member of the New York Botanical Gardens, Washington worked with neighborhoods in the Bronx to turn empty lots into community gardens. As an advocate and former president of the New York City Community Garden Coalition, she stood up and spoke out for garden protection and preservation.
As a member of the La Familia Verde Garden Coalition, she helped launched a City Farms Market, which brings fresh vegetables into communities. She is also board member of Why Hunger, a grassroots support organization, and Farm School NYC, which leads workshops on growing food and food justice across the country. She was the recipient of the James Beard Leadership Award in 2014.
The Dandelion Series, a collection of workshops and lectures, was designed to explore the culinary heritage and imagine the food future of southeastern Connecticut. The six-week series features farmers, chefs, historians, and food activists with diverse perspectives on the local food system.
The education center is located at Stone Acres Farm in Stonington. Visit www.yellowfarmhouse.org to register.
—Nancy Burns-Fusaro
