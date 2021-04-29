NEWPORT — They won't exactly look the same, but Newport Folk and Newport Jazz will return to Fort Adams State Park in Newport this summer, marking the return of America’s first festivals.
Due to COVID-19 capacity modifications, Newport Folk will be extending its dates and will present two three-day events full of surprise performances, storytelling and workshops on the weekends of July 23-25 and July 26-28.
Newport Jazz will also be modified to create three intimate days of Jazz performances and surprises from July 30 to Aug.1.
Due to modified capacities, access to the summer's events will be released in phases, according to Meghan Helsel, the publicity director for the music festivals.
"We are working hand in hand with state and local government and various health officials to ensure that what we present will set a benchmark for safety and transparency through our protocols and communication," Helsel said in a statement. "We will be sharing more details on what to expect to members and fans very soon."
Helsel said no tickets have gone on sale yet and warned patrons not to buy tickets from any websites other than the official Newport Folk or Jazz Festival sites.
"We will be communicating with our members in the coming weeks to share more details about how they can join us this summer and will be announcing ticketing options for non-members soon after that," she said. "Our goal is to keep our ecosystem going until we can gather our entire communities next summer."
"The impact of last year’s festival cancellations has been felt deeply throughout the community as Newport Festivals Foundation relies on the revenue it makes each year at the festivals in order to carry out its work," she added. "Thanks to the support of the Newport Folk and Jazz fans and donors, NFF has been able to continue to support music programs in our own backyard of Newport, Rhode Island and all across America."
Since 2018, the Artist Gives initiative has provided more than 100 grants to music education programs in over 30 states, including instruments for public schools, funding for music instruction workshops for Veterans, Girls Rock Summer camps, after school music lessons for children with learning disabilities, she said.
In addition to its year-round work, and in response to the pandemic, the foundation established the Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund to provide financial relief to musicians in the folk and jazz communities experiencing loss of income as a result of COVID-19. Resources from the foundation and donations from individuals, foundations, and corporations have allowed the fund to help more than 460 musicians over the last year. To learn more about the foundation's programs and work, visit newportfestivals.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
