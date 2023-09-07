NEW LONDON — Members of Flock Theatre — accompanied by the Colchester Continentals Fife & Drum Corps — will march down Bank Street to Waterfront Park in New London Saturday to burn a giant puppet and commemorate an event that first occurred 241 years ago.
The burning of Benedict Arnold, an epic resurrection of a tradition once celebrated yearly in the then newly-minted United States, is one part of the Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival's Celebrate the Sea Festival, scheduled for this weekend in downtown New London.
The festival is a family-friendly event that organizers said "will be jam-packed with events" and will also include boat tours, food, music, displays by art vendors, a parade and a rum tasting "during the celebration of the sea at the port of New London."
Vessels of all types, including U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy vessels, will be present, offering visitors a chance to interact with those who work on or under the sea. Other boats include America’s Tall Ship, the USCGC barque Eagle, which is used as a training ship for Coast Guard cadets; the SSV Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island, which is the largest civilian sailing school vessel in the United States; and the USCGC cutter Ida Lewis.
The Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island will even offer visitors a chance to sail with the ship.
“We are proud to be bringing this significant cultural event to the city of New London,” said Melissa Root, the president of the executive board of the Maritime Heritage Fest, including the 241st anniversary of the first burning of the legendary traitor.
General Benedict Arnold fought for the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War, and "arguably helped them secure a path to victory with his leadership," according to the folks from the Flock.
On Sept. 6, 1781, however, Arnold, who had defected to the British due to "mistreatment by his peers," led a raid of more than 1,600 soldiers, burning most of the city of New London to the ground.
For nearly one hundred years, citizens of New London noted the anniversary of that day as an American rendition of Guy Fawkes Day, when a two-faced effigy of Benedict Arnold was marched through town and subsequently burned. The tradition spread throughout the newly formed colonies, said the Flock, and was celebrated in cities such as Boston, Philadelphia and New York, but it died out during the American Civil War.
Prior to the pandemic, said the organizers, hundreds of spectators would emerge from homes and restaurants each year to join Flock’s one-of-a-kind festival. The Flock is encouraging everyone to join the march again this year.
The parade will form at Shaw Mansion and begin at the intersection of Bank and Tilley Streets with the burning taking place at roughly 8 p.m., when New London Mayor Passero will set the effigy afire.
Other festival highlights include Saturday’s Mermaid and Sea Monster Parade, scheduled to take place Saturday at noon; a performance by Steve Elci and Friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday and performances by the Hoolios and Soul Shot Reggae.
The first-ever rum-tasting and food-pairing will be held by Rum Tropic Distillery.
Also new this year will be the appearance of Salt, the inflatable 43-foot-long humpback whale from Stellwagen Bank in Massachusetts that allows visitors to walk through in order to learn more about whales.
There will also be a free fishing clinic sponsored by DEEP Fisheries Division Fishing Clinic, which includes a free reel and rod for each participant.
Led by the nonprofit organization OpSail Connecticut Inc., the festival’s goal is to educate visitors about Connecticut’s rich maritime history.
The festival also provides opportunities to learn about and interact with maritime services — including government agencies and vessels that protect fisheries, natural resources and the environment — and other sectors of the maritime industry ranging from aquaculture and fisheries to commercial vessels and ventures focused on everything from transportation to energy.
"There are many free family-friendly events being held this weekend, so please come on out. There is something for everyone. There will be many interesting ships on hand, including Coast Guard vessels and a U.S. Navy dive boat. There will be music all weekend, including sea shanties. There’s a mermaid parade and fishing lessons will be offered, and that’s not all,” said Dante Piacenza, festival chair.
The event is held with the support of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of Tourism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.