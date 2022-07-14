MYSTIC — They may have been thrown off course by the coronavirus, but members of the New London-based Flock Theatre have persevered.
On Saturday, the theater company will kick off the Mystic Seaport Museum’s summer performance series "Arts on the Quad" with their original production of Henrik Ibsen's "Peer Gynt."
Traditionally, a long play Flock has adapted the original "Peer Gynt," to be enjoyed as an under-two-hour performance.
A fantastical play based on Norwegian folklore, "Peer Gynt," follows the brash and insatiable Peer as he travels from the Norwegian mountains to the African deserts and back searching for himself. Trolls, reindeer rides and other strange beings abound in the epic Ibsen classic.
Flock had planned to stage performances in Westerly's Wilcox Park but when cast members were felled by the coronavirus, the shows had to be canceled.
Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic, or visit the seaport's snack bar or cash bar. In the event of rain, performances will take place in a covered location on the museum grounds. Rain location seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.
