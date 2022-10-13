NEW LONDON — It's all about Eugene O'Neill this week in New London as Flock Theatre and Sand Fiddler Marketing unite to celebrate the 134th birthday of the playwright who won the 1936 Nobel Prize in Literature and was a four-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize for his plays "Beyond the Horizon," "Anna Christie," "Strange Interlude" and "Long Day's Journey into Night."
On Thursday, the Flock will mark the 100th anniversary of O’Neill’s early expressionistic play, "The Hairy Ape," with the opening night in the B.P. Learned Mission School, which was recently acquired by the City of New London and houses a small black-box theatre auditorium.
On Saturday, the theater will celebrate the 134th birthday of the famed playwright with a daylong event at the historic Thames Club.
Flock's version of "The Hairy Ape" is directed by Derron Wood, with a cast featuring Alex Molina, Christie Max Williams, Eric Michealien, Suzanne McCormack, Gary Poe, Cat McDonald and Sarah Paprocki.
First produced by the Provincetown Players in 1922, "The Hairy Ape," which transferred to Broadway later that year, focuses on the conflicts between the main character, Yank — a coal stoker on an ocean liner — with his fellow stokers, a wealthy industrialist’s daughter, other representatives of high society, and organized labor.
"It offers a dual picture: of an individual’s alienation and of the roiling social divisions of the 1920s," said Victor Chiburis in a release from the theater. "Class division, wealth inequality, and the search for personal identity and self-actualization in the weeds of capitalism are both rich historic themes explored in O'Neill's work ... and ripe parallels for the modern American audience's experience."
On Friday night, the second night of the show, Flock is inviting all ticketholders to join the cast and crew of "The Hairy Ape" at a post-performance dessert reception and champagne toast in the Thames Club’s basement pub — a favorite watering hole of club member James O’Neill. The event will feature a smorgasbord of locally baked delicacies, as well as savory items, coffee and tea, and a cash bar from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
On Saturday, a joint event at the Thames Club will center around the theme of "The Hairy Ape," in conjunction with Flock's production of the play. There will be a morning session from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with presentations by scholars Robert Dowling, Bess Rowen and Anne Fletcher. The afternoon session, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., will be moderated by Steven Bloom and performed by members of Flock Theatre.
The birthday will conclude with a happy hour from 5 to 6 p.m.
Tickets for the Oct. 14 reception are $100, with the proceeds supporting Flock’s new “I Belong” educational programs in area schools, inspired by "The Hairy Ape." Space in the pub is limited, so guests are asked to RSVP to flocktheatre@hotmail.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
