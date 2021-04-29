NEW LONDON — Flock Theatre will hold initial auditions for an in-person production of Edmond Rostand’s "Cyrano De Bergerac" on May 5 and 6.
Auditions will be held via Zoom and by appointment although in-person auditions are possible by request. Auditioners will be provided sides from the play. No monologue preparation is necessary and actors of all ages welcome.
The translation, by Brian Hooker, is the same one that was used in the 1950 film version starring José Ferrer. The play, widely-known yet seldom seen, tells the epic tale of Cyrano de Bergerac, a remarkable French swordsman and gifted poet in the time of musketeers. Despite his dashing qualities, Cyrano’s large, protruding nose prevents him from wooing his one true love, the intellectual and beautiful Roxane. When Roxane falls for the young and handsome, yet ineloquent, Christian, Cyrano and Christian strike a deal to woo her using Cyrano’s words and Christian’s good looks. War looms over France though and soon the men are called to the front. The lovers’ future becomes uncertain.
To set up an audition please email flocktheatre@hotmail.com with your name and the day and time preferred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.