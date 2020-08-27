WESTERLY — Flock Theatre will perform Aristophanes’ Greek utopian comedy "The Birds" outdoors following strict COVID-19 safety guidelines in Wilcox Park at 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
A modern adaptation designed to sound the way it might have to an Athenian in an ancient comic theater, "The Birds" (written in 414 B.C.) details the escapades of the comedy team of Pithetaerus and Euelpides as they set out to create a utopia. Fed up with Athenian society, they seek out Epops, the King of the Birds who was once a human himself, to found a new civilization where the birds reclaim their status as the original gods and goddesses.
Leading the cast are Flock regulars Eric Michaelian as Pithetaerus and Madeleine Dauer as Euelpides, with Eric Propfe returning from Flock’s 2003 production of "The Birds," and featuring musical arrangements of choral odes by Noah Todd.
Circles for households will be painted on the park lawn suitable for groups of up to five, and there will be six feet of space between each circle in every direction. The circles closest to the performance area are set 12 feet away, and all performers will be using face shields. The audience will also be asked to be masked when not enjoying their picnics, and there will be space for 75 audience members. Passersby are welcome to watch the performance from beyond the audience seating area.
Hand sanitizer will be available for audience members, and there will be porta-potties open for use before and after the performance and during intermission.
Performances run 1 hour and 45 minutes, including intermission. Admission is free, and donations to Flock Theatre will be accepted at the door and at flocktheatre.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
