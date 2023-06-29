WESTERLY — After a pandemic-induced hiatus from both Shakespeare and Wilcox Park, Flock Theatre returns to Westerly this season with a production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream," which will run for two weekends, June 29 to July 2 and July 6-9.
"The company is excited to be coming home in more ways than one," said Victor Chiburis, Flock's associate artistic director, noting that the play will also be performed at the Connecticut College Arboretum on July 12 and 13, and from July 20-23; at Mystic Seaport Museum on July 14; and on the Hampton Town Green on July 15. All performances are at 7 p.m.
"The play is beloved by many and the magical outdoor venues are the perfect places to perform it," Chiburis said in an email.
One of Shakespeare's most popular comedies, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" is set in the forest of ancient Athens where residents mix with fairies from a local forest, with comic results. In the city, Theseus, Duke of Athens, is to marry Hippolyta, queen of the Amazons, while in the woods, Bottom the weaver rehearses with his friends for a play they hope to stage for the wedding celebrations.
Four young Athenians, meanwhile, are wrapped up in a romantic tangle: Lysander and Demetrius love Hermia, Hermia loves Lysander and her friend Helena loves Demetrius. Hermia’s father, Egeus, commands Hermia to marry Demetrius, and Theseus supports the father’s right. All four young Athenians end up in the woods, where Robin Goodfellow, who serves the fairy king Oberon, puts flower juice on the eyes of Lysander and then Demetrius, unintentionally causing both to love Helena. Oberon, who is quarreling with his wife, Titania, uses the flower juice on her eyes. She falls in love with Bottom, who now, thanks to Robin Goodfellow, wears an ass’ head.
As the lovers sleep, Robin Goodfellow restores Lysander’s love for Hermia, so that now each young woman is matched with the man she loves. Oberon disenchants Titania and removes Bottom’s ass’ head. The two young couples join the royal couple in getting married, and Bottom rejoins his friends to perform the play.
In Wilcox Park, no seating is provided, but blankets and chairs are encouraged and picnics are welcome, Chiburis said. Wilcox Park performances are free to the public, with support from the Westerly Town Council, but donations are welcome. The suggested donation is $25 adult, $20 student/senior/active military.
Admission for Connecticut College Arboretum shows is $25 adult, $20 student/senior/active military with a family rate of $100 for families of four or more. The Mystic Seaport Museum show is free admission, but donations are welcome.
The company will also stage the rarely-produced "Henry IV Part 2" back in Connecticut College Arboretum July 27-30 and Aug. 3-6, Chiburis said.
"To balance out the season, Flock continues its history/War of the Roses series with 'Henry IV Part 2,' which continues the story of Prince Hal (soon to be Henry V), Falstaff, and the ailing King Henry IV as they learn how 'Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown,'" Chiburis said.
Filled with intrigue, Falstaffian shenanigans, and questions of duty, the play will feature actors from Flock’s production of Henry IV Part 1 returning to their roles in the duology’s conclusion. Both productions are directed by Derron Wood, Flock's executive artistic director.
Different venues will have different pricing for admission, Chiburis said, based on local and organizational support. Family and group rates are available. For more information, visit flocktheatre.org.
