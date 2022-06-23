WESTERLY — Flock Theatre announced Monday that the Wilcox Park performances of "Peer Gynt" have been canceled due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among the staff.
The performances had been scheduled to take place from June 23-July 3, according to Victor Chiburis, one of the directors of the play, an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's fantastical play that follows the brash and insatiable Peer as he travels from the Norwegian mountains to the African deserts and back searching for himself.
In celebration of its 28th anniversary of summer theater, Flock was set to hold productions of "Peer Gynt" in Wilcox Park and at the Mystic Seaport Museum.
Chiburis said updates on the performances will be forthcoming.
