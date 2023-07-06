MYSTIC — A popular summertime waterfront event returns Saturday with a new name.
"Floatswella," a pop-up "paddle-craft only" rally on the Mystic River that has gone by the names Floatchella and Float Ella, in the past, will take place Saturday just north of the Mystic River drawbridge on the west side of the river, and outside the channel beginning at 1 p.m.
All forms of floating paddle-craft are welcome, according to Bruce Flax, president of the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce, which is sponsoring the event in partnership with the Downtown Mystic Merchants and North Swell.
“This event has turned into a community gathering with Mystic residents and people form the surrounding communities dropping their water craft in and enjoying the day," Flax said in a statement.
"The event has returned to reggae music this year," said Flax, noting that Red Lion, Natural Element and DJ Blade Mon "will all be playing on the floating stage tethered to land on Gravel Street, for all participants to enjoy.
"Lifejackets are required, and we ask that motorized vessels stay clear of the event," Flax said in an email. "The community is invited and encouraged to attend this free event."
Several local businesses are sponsoring the event, which also has strong support from the Mystic Seaport Museum, Flax said.
"We are thankful for their continued commitment to the community," Flax said.
"We are promoting four launching points: under the I95 highway bridge on River Road, on Isham Street, on Water Street across from the Daniel Packer Inne and on Williams Beach at the Ocean Community YMCA, where volunteers will be available to assist people and accept donations for the two organizations," Flax said.
This event, which starts at 1 p.m., will benefit both the chamber and business association and allow both organizations to promote the businesses that make up the Mystic community.
"If you would like to support the event by making a general contribution, please use the event’s VENMO: @MysticChamber," Flax added.
Event merchandise featuring the new logo will be available inside North Swell on West Main Street. In addition, there will be a merchandise booth on the water during the event.
The rain date for this event is Sunday, July 9.
— Sun staff
