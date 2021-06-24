MYSTIC — Floatchella, a free pop-up paddle-craft-only rally, will take place on the Mystic River on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. just north of the drawbridge on the west side of the river and outside the channel.
The rally, jointly sponsored by the Downtown Mystic Merchants and Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce, will feature the music of DJ Blade Mon, Dion Knibb and the Yaad Crew Sound band with Casey Flax, who will open the event playing on a floating stage tethered to land on Gravel Street.
The two organizations teamed up last year to help the downtown local businesses, some of which were hit hard by the pandemic.
"Last year’s pop-up event was received very positively by the community," said Chamber Executive Director Bruce Flax in a statement. "We are excited to stage Floatchella on the Mystic River again."
Flax said there will be four launching points: under the I-95 highway bridge on River Road, on Isham Street, on Water Street across from the Daniel Packer Inne and on Williams Beach at the Ocean Community YMCA. Volunteers will be available to assist people and accept donations for the two organizations, he added.
All forms of floating paddle-craft are welcome, lifejackets are required, and motorized vessels are asked to stay clear of the event.
