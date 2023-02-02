MYSTIC — Corey Wheeler Forrest is a third-generation trap fishermom, fish dealer and "all-around badass" who works on her family’s boat, the Maria Mendonsa, with her father and brother, according to the writer Samuel Hill, who wrote about Forrest in an article in the National Fisherman.
"Trap fishing is a unique fishery to Rhode Island and only a few boats are left fishing in this manner," Hill wrote. "It’s a historic fishing method, existing for hundreds of years. Wheeler Forrest describes it as a 'cool, sustainable and passive fishery.'"
Beginning Saturday, Mystic Seaport Museum will present an exhibition of photography by the "third generation fisherwoman."
Called "Fish & Forrest: Through the Lens of a Commercial Fishermom," the exhibition will show more than 30 photographs selected from Forrest's Instagram account @fishandforrest, where she documents her life as a commercial fisherwoman preserving sustainable traditions in a male-dominated profession.
Hailing from a long line of commercial fisherpersons in Sakonnet Point, Wheeler Forrest's family today runs the last trap-fishing operation in southern New England. The family business spans generations, including everyone from Forrest's 71-year-old father to her own young daughter. The family is the subject of the mini-documentary "The Last Trap Family," which is available online and will be screened accompanying the exhibition. The opening of the documentary neatly emphasizes the family’s significance:
“In the 1800s there were 200 traps that lined the shore," Forrest says. "We are the last family that fishes this way.”
Forrest's lead boat runs on only 10 gallons of gas a day, and because fish remain alive in the traps, any fish that will not be used are released. Rising expenses make this sustainable method of fishing increasingly difficult, yet she and her family remain ever hopeful for another year. Her photographs are evocative of this dedication and of what she refers to as her quintessential fishing town.
Forrest's images capture her 4 a.m. wake-up calls, her brother in his fishing gear, and the bow of her boat on foggy summer mornings to provide a window into the slice of life that she hopes to preserve. "Fish & Forrest" will be the artist’s first photography exhibition and will feature 30 works spanning the last 7 years.
On view inside the Seaport’s historic meeting house beginning Feb. 4, "Fish & Forrest: Through the Lens of a Commercial Fishermom" will be on display through the summer.
The exhibition will be accompanied by associated talks, panel discussions, film screenings, and launch party events around southeastern New England.
To learn more, visit https://www.mysticseaport.org/exhibit/fish-forrest/
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.