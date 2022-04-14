WESTERLY — Local dance-lovers can jump for joy about a newly formed partnership.
Thanks to a collaboration between the United Theatre and Festival Ballet Providence — Rhode Island’s premier ballet company — dance aficionados will be able to experience firsthand the work of some of the world's most sought-after choreographers, right here in Westerly.
An inaugural performance next week will mark the beginning of a "new era in dance for" the region, according to Festival Ballet Director Kathleen Breen Combes.
The first production, "a bold mixed bill of contemporary and neoclassical dance by the world’s leading choreographers," will include renowned contemporary choreographer Trey McIntyre’s "Blue Until June," set to the iconic music of R&B icon Etta James along with Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's "Returning Points," a work that demands a powerful display of athleticism and technique, Combes said in a statement. Also included will be a work set to Bach cello suites from Festival Ballet Artistic Curator Yury Yanowsky, a former principal dancer with the Boston Ballet.
"This is an exciting start of an ongoing relationship," said Breen Combes, noting that the company plans to present works regularly "in this beautiful and versatile new space multiple times each season."
The company will become the United Theatre’s resident dance company, according to Tony Nunes, the theater's artistic director, who said in a statement that the partnership is "part of our commitment to offer the highest quality artistic programming to our audiences."
“We are so excited to be in residence at the United Theatre," said Breen Combes, noting that the partnership — which will give the company the opportunity to engage new audiences — is part of Festival Ballet's effort to "serve communities across the entire state which has been our home for more than 40 years.”
The first performance will be "a great way for us to end our season and launch an entirely new venture," said Breen Combes. "We’re excited for what’s to come!”
Nunes said the collaboration is another example of the United's commitment to provide ongoing relationships with arts audiences and to include new and innovative community programs.
"We are thrilled for this new partnership with Festival Ballet,” Nunes said.
Festival Ballet Providence, New England’s second-largest ballet company, is known for delighting audiences with a diverse repertoire of classical, neo-classical and contemporary dance. Founded in 1978 and in its 44th season, the company is dedicated to enriching the lives of its audiences and inspiring the community by presenting world-class dance. The company typically performs in three venues in Providence throughout its September-to-May season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.