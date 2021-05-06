STONINGTON — "Reading & Reminiscence," the final episode of "Letters from a Poet, a celebration of James Merrill," will take place Friday at 7 p.m. via Facebook Live and YouTube.
Co-hosted by the James Merrill House and Washington University in St. Louis, Friday's episode — part of a three-part series — will feature Willard Spiegelman moderating a program with Stephen Yenser, the co-editor of six volumes of Merrill’s poetry, including, most recently, "The Book of Ephraim," and Langdon Hammer, author of "James Merrill: Life and Art."
The writers plan to read selected letters and discuss what they reveal about the poet's character and relationships with his correspondents.
Guests are invited to join Hammer, Yenser and Spiegelman as they share discoveries made while culling through the Pulitzer-winning poet’s witty and voluminous correspondence with friends, lovers, and family.
One of the last great letter-writers of the 20th century, Merrill made a habit of chronicling his activities to friends and family. The webinar series was created to mark the publication of "A Whole World: Letters From James Merrill."
The program is hosted by the James Merrill House and will be available via the Facebook Live and YouTube channels. Parts one and two of the webinar are available on the Merrill House website at jamesmerrillhouse.org/events.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
